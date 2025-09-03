JBL’s new Tune wireless headphones lineup has been revealed, with noise cancellation and budget-friendly pricing on the cards.

The revamped collection builds on the brand’s best-selling headphones range with the Tune 780NC and 680NC models offering Adaptive Noise Cancelling (ANC) with Smart Ambient mode and JBL Spatial Sound tech.

The range-topping JBL Tune 780NC (Image credit: JBL)

The over-ear Tune 780NC feature 40mm drivers paired with ANC tech that includes Smart Ambient mode for environmental awareness.

JBL Spatial Sound aims to create an expanded soundstage, while Personi-Fi 3.0 personalises audio output based on individual hearing profiles.

Dual beamforming microphones and noise suppression algorithms aim to deliver call clarity in challenging environments, and the whole ensemble is priced at £120 / €130.

As with all the headphones in this announcement, US and Australian pricing information is unavailable at the time of writing.

(Image credit: JBL)

The on-ear Tune 680NC headphones share many premium features with their over-ear sibling, including the same Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient mode, Spatial Sound, and Personi-Fi 3.0 personalisation.

The compact design uses 32mm drivers rather than the 780NC's 40mm units, offering a lighter form factor for users preferring on-ear comfort. The same dual-beamforming microphone array ensures consistent call quality, and they will set you back £90 / €100.

Elsewhere, the entry-level models focus on core audio performance without the advanced features of their premium siblings. The over-ear Tune 730BT employ 40mm drivers to deliver JBL's signature Pure Bass Sound, and is priced at £40 / €80.

(Image credit: JBL)

The Tune 530BT feature 33mm drivers delivering JBL’s Pure Bass Sound in a compact design. Priced at £30 / €50, they retain dual beamforming microphones for call clarity, and share connectivity features with the premium variants.

They're also available in a lavender colour option to join the standard black, white, blue, and beige colour choices across the range.

Battery performance remains consistent across all four models, delivering up to 76 hours of playback time, which is very impressive at this affordable price level.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 6.0 with LE Audio support and multi-point connection allowing simultaneous pairing with multiple devices, with customisable EQ settings to boot.

The new JBL Tune models will launch in staggered availability, with the 730BT and 530BT arriving in October 2025, followed by the noise-cancelling 780NC and 680NC variants in November 2025.

