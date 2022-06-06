LG 'Objet' OLED Evo TVs prioritise both style and substance

Those familiar with LG's Rollable OLED and Samsung's The Frame will know that TVs don't have to look like boring black rectangles. And now LG is backing the rise of the aesthetically pleasing 'lifestyle' TV concept even further with the creation of its two latest OLEDs – the Easel (pictured top) and Posé (below).

The two striking OLED TVs make up LG's all-new OLED Objet Collection, which will be unveiled at Salone dei Tessuti during Milan Design Week, starting tomorrow.

LG says the Easel offers "the superior picture quality one would expect from an LG OLED TV" in a design that, as the name suggests, echoes an artist's easel. Indeed, it strikes a remarkable resemblance to Samsung's The Serif TV.

Furthering its artistic attributes, the Easel has a moveable Kvadrat fabric cover, controllable via the TV's remote control, that allows owners to slide it up over the screen to, for example, only reveal the date and clock.

(Image credit: LG)

Despite the special aesthetic, it is still the performance that matters most on a TV CV, and LG hasn't cut corners here. The Easel utilises both LG's range-topping OLED Evo screen and latest A9 Gen 5 processor to deliver the knockout picture quality we have witnessed on other 2022 LG TVs so far, such as the five-star LG OLED65C2.

Meanwhile, the Posé has been designed to resemble a "high-end furniture piece or art object", with its living room-friendly curved edges, slim profile and beige finish. The Posé too benefits from the OLED Evo panel, and when it isn't being watched can be switched to Gallery mode to display artwork or photos.

The Easel (in 65-inch) and Posé (in 42-, 48- and 55-inch sizes) will launch in Europe in the third quarter of this year and, while prices are yet to be confirmed, are bound to cost a pretty penny.

