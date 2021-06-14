LG, Naim Audio, Samsung and Sony crowned winners at the T3 Awards 2021

Gadget mag, and What Hi-Fi? sister brand T3 has announced the winners of its T3 Awards 2021, which recognises the best products in over 90 categories spanning AV, home, and wearable technology.

In the realm of audio, Sony aced the noise-cancelling headphones category with its WH-1000XM4 over-ears, while Cambridge Audio's Melomania 1 Plus picked up the 'Best Value Headphones' Award.

High-end audio outfit Naim topped the 'Best Wireless Speakers' category with the five-star Mu-so 2nd Generation and Bang & Olufsen snagged 'Best Portable Speaker' for the five-star Beosound A1 v2 which we described as "the most refined little speaker we’ve heard in a while" in our review.

In the market for a DAC that'll make your system sing? The five-star Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M was hailed 'Best DAC'.

The Amazon Echo Show 10 was T3's pick of the best smart speakers, fending off stiff competition from the Apple HomePod Mini and beefy Audio Pro G10.

'Best TV' and 'Best 8K TV' went to the Samsung QN900A, while 'Best OLED TV' went to the excellent LG G1 (we recently awarded the LG OLED65G1 Evo TV five stars).

Samsung also picked up T3's 'Tech Innovation Award' for its 2021 range of Micro LED TVs and its Dolby Atmos HW-Q800A was named best soundbar.

Amazon picked up 'Retailer of the Year', and with Amazon Prime Day set for 21-22 June, the online now's a good time to prepare yourself for a barrage of deals.

Prime Video didn't top the 'Best Video Streaming Services' category, though. That went to Disney Plus, home to the Disney and Star Wars back catalogue, as well as hit originals such as the The Mandalorian.

The coveted 'Gadget Of The Year' trophy, went to the Sony PlayStation 5. It might have prived a tricky year to find PS5 stock, but there's no doubting the ability of this 4K console.

Want to see a full list of winners and all the headlines from the event? Head over to the dedicated T3 Awards 2021 hub page.

