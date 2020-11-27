Black Friday 4K projector deal: the LG CineBeam HU80KS is back

The LG CineBeam HU80KS is a one-stop-shop portable projector solution and it's normally well over £2000/$2500. Ever the good sports, though, LG has dumped the price down way down for this 4K Black Friday projector deal. Just how far depends where you are.

If you've always had a hankering for this What Hi-Fi? five-star-rated 4K HDR laser projector, then your moment has most definitely arrived.

Part of the joy of laser source projection is the enormous laser life. With the CineBeam’s 20,000 hours you could watch a two-hour film every day for the next 22 years before needing to replace it.

Other treats worth knowing about include Bluetooth, 3.5mm aux, SPDIF and optical digital connections for wired and wireless sound. So, if it's a soundbar or any other speaker you'd like to connect to, then that should be possible.

Now, quickly, to the shopping, and we don't expect prices or stock to last, so don't delay. In the UK, Richer Sounds is the place to get it at £1599 and save £400 but it's not available online. You need to call them up. With a phone!

US readers can just use their computers. The relief. The best price is $1999 at Adorama but we doubt it will last the weekend.

LG CineBeam HU80KS 4K projector $2699 $1999 at Adorama

This high-end portable projector handles 4K HDR material and comes with connectivity including an app store of its own. With 2500 lumens of brightness and a 150in picture too, it's one of the most feature-complete projectors you'll ever find.View Deal

The beauty of this device is that, thanks to LG's built-in smart hub, users are granted access to TV and film apps, including catch-up and streaming services such as Netflix, all before you've plugged anything into one of its two HDMI ports or USB (3.0 and 2.0) sockets.

Attach it to a games console, AVR, disc player or media streamer or just go solo and listen through its 7W-per-channel stereo-speaker system. You can also cast content directly from your smartphone, tablet or laptop – handy if you wanted to use the CineBeam for slide shows and presentations. An Ethernet port means you can wire it into your home network for faster and more stable internet. It really is the Swiss Army Knife of projectors.

It's available in black (HU80KS) or as the in white (HU80KSW) – fine deal to bag if you're in the market for a master-of-all-trades projector.

