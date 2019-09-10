Google voice assistant is coming to Bluesound, NAD and Dali BluOS kit

We're big admirers of Bluesound's hi-res multi-room audio system, and soon owners will get an upgrade to enable Google Assistant on their audio kit.

The update, due around 8th October, can be applied to any BluOS-enabled products, including those from NAD and Dali. It will bring voice control of their systems from any Google Home device, such as a Google Home or Google Home Mini.

BluOS already supports Amazon Alexa, but this latest addition will further broaden the platform's voice control options. It uses the company's proprietary BluVoice interface to act as an intermediary between the BluOS system and Google Assistant.

Owners simply have to use phrases such as "OK Google, tell BluVoice to play louder" or "OK Google, tell BluVoice to play preset 2 in the kitchen" to activate commands by voice. Through BluVoice/Google/Alexa, they can play or pause music, skip tracks, shuffle tracks, turn devices on and off and manage the play queue for most user libraries and music services.

Products that will receive the update include Bluesound’s multi-room portfolio, the Dali Callisto active speakers and NAD’s compatible players and amplifier, including the just-announced NAD flagship T 778 AV receiver.

BluOS products got AirPlay 2 compatibility back in December 2018, so can also be controlled using Apple's Siri voice assistant.

