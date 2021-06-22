Forget Prime Day, here are the best home audio deals that aren't on Amazon

If you're in the market for new audio gear then you're probably discovering that the Prime Day deals don't quite cut it.

For solid savings on quality hi-fi and audio kit, it's well worth looking further afield to find good deals on great products.

Whether you've been saving up for an amplifier, fancy upgrading your turntable or have your eye on a new pair of speakers, we have scoured the top US retailers to find the best possible deals.

This month we have savings on Klipsch, Sony and Bose speakers, a complete vinyl sound system, Audio-Technica turntables, and more.

Samsung HW-Q950A $1799 now $1599 at Best Buy (save $200)

How many speakers can you squeeze into a soundbar? This Samsung Dolby Atmos TV speaker offers 11.1.4-channel audio for complete surround sound immersion. There's AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth for wireless music, too.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 $259 $199 (save $60) World Wide Stereo

360-degree sound, voice control, Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, this is a future-proof smart speaker with the design and sonic class that you can expect from Bose. Available in white or black.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 $350 $248 at Walmart (save $102)

Sony continues to serve up some of the finest noise-cancelling headphones on the market – the excellent-sounding and fruitfully featured WH-1000XM4 will be tough to beat indeed. View Deal

Klipsch RP-5000F Reference Floorstander $434 $304 (save $108) at World Wide Stereo

A new-design 1-inch titanium tweeter fires out through Klipsch’s iconic 90-degree Tractrix horn, while dual 5.25-inch low/midrange drivers are made of Klipsch’s trademarked copper Cerametallic material. This iconic design is available at a 25% saving with this Klipsch floorstanding speaker.View Deal

Polk Audio TSi100 bookshelf speakers $219 $149 at Crutchfield

These Polk speakers are a great price and promise an open sound with wide staging and precise imaging. They sport a 1in silk dome tweeter, 5.25in polycarbonate woofer and stand 16 inches tall.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB $299 $279 at zZounds

This direct drive deck is supplied with an aluminium platter, Audio-Technica AT-P2 cartridge and tone-arm and plays 33.3, 45 and 78rpm. It also boasts a built-in preamp and a USB output for archiving your vinyl too. A good package now with a $20 discount.View Deal

Yamaha R-S202 receiver; Audio-Technica AT-LP60X turntable; Polk TSi100 speakers $467 $417 (save $50) at World Wide Stereo

How about a complete vinyl system? World Wide Stereo has put this stereo system together and given you a discount to match. The Bluetooth turntable gives you a lot of functionality for the money, so you won't be short of features.View Deal

Fluance RT81 $350 $250 at Amazon (save $100)

The RT81 is an instantly likeable deck that won't let you down. It sounds good out of the box and can be easily upgraded at a later stage. A talented musical turntable.View Deal

Denon DP-400 $589 $499 at Crutchfield

Another record player we haven't tested ourselves, but Denon is a hugely respected audio brand so it could be worth trying this one out. The DP-400 has a built-in phono preamp and spins at 33 1/3, 45 and 78rpm – perfect for those older collections.View Deal

Klipsch The Fives $799 $699 at World Wide Stereo

The flexible Fives can be used as a hi-fi system, desktop speakers, or as a stereo alternative to a soundbar thanks to HDMI, analogue, digital and Bluetooth connectivity. A punchy, detailed sound completes this attractively priced package.

