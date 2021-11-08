Disney+ discount – get a month of Disney's streaming service for £1.99 / $1.99

Here's a rare Disney+ discount for you ahead of Black Friday. To celebrate Disney+ Day – basically the service's birthday – the House of Mouse is offering its streaming service for just £1.99 / $1.99 for the first month. After that, it defers to its usual monthly price of £7.99 / $7.99.

The offer is live now and lasts until Sunday 14th November.

Disney+ has enjoyed stratospheric growth since launching in 2019. In August of this year, it passed 116 million subscribers – that's 3 million more than Wall Street analysts had predicted.

Disney+ Day falls on 12th November. On that day only, Disney is making both Jungle Cruise and Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings available to subscribers at no extra cost.

But that's not all. Disney is also releasing a bunch of other new content, including movies, shows, and Marvel and Star Wars specials.

These include:

Home Sweet Home Alone – a Disney+ original that reimagines the Macaulay Culkin original

Olaf Presents – new shorts from Disney's Animation Studios which sees Frozen's snowman retell several classic Disney tales in his own inimitable style

The debut of more Disney shorts like Frozen Fever, the Oscar-winning Feast and Paperman, Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short Get A Horse! and more

Ciao Alberto – a Pixar animated short featuring characters from the feature-length Luca

A new Simpsons short that "pays tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands"

Episodes one to five from series two of National Geographic's The World According to Jeff Goldblum

A special on the origins and legacy of Star Wars' bounty hunter, Boba Fett

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe including "an exciting look towards the future"

Dopesick – a Star original series starring Michael Keaton

That day will also see Disney Plus expand to South Korea and Taiwan, with Hong Kong following on 16th November. And Disney Plus subscribers who head to Disney's theme parks and cruise liners are promised "photo opportunities, character moments and more".

Disney has promised to make Disney+ Day an annual company-wide shindig, or, in the words of the firm's CEO Bob Chapek, "an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses". So expect more deals, promotions and special content at this time every year.

