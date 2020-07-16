Denon's CEOL N11 DAB is a Swiss Army knife of a music system

The Denon CEOL N11 DAB is all-encompassing, offering a wealth of options for consumers who are after a compact, just-add-speakers, do-it-all music system.

While there are so many ways to play music these days – with a CD or vinyl, over the radio, from a USB stick, streaming from a music service, the list goes on… – Denon’s latest CEOL system isn’t biased towards one form of playback.

(Image credit: Denon)

There’s network streaming from a NAS (Network Attached Storage) drive or music service like Spotify, Amazon Music HD and Tidal (over wi-fi or Ethernet), which comes courtesy of Denon’s HEOS multi-room wireless streaming platform.

Then there’s AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, a built-in CD player and DAB+/DAB digital radio stations – not to mention physical connectivity, such as RCA and optical inputs, for connecting additional audio sources (including an Amazon Alexa or Assistant device for voice control) or a TV.

Those connecting a television can benefit from the CEOL’s input-sensing feature, meaning it automatically powers-up when the TV is switched on. Its Infrared Learning Function allows owners to control it with a TV remote, too.

(Image credit: Denon)

The CEOL N11 DAB’s digital EQ processing has been tuned to optimize the aesthetically matching SC-N10 speakers, which promise to do the CEOL justice through its 12cm woofers and 3cm soft dome tweeters.

Available in black, grey or white from August, the CEOL N11 DAB costs £529 (€529), with the optional SC-N10 speakers costing an additional £99 (€99).

