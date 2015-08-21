This week saw Yamaha enter the multi-room music market with its MusicCast system and Dali with its AX wireless speakers. Elsewhere, Spotify ran into some trouble over the amendments to its latest privacy policy.

In reviews it's been a strong week, with Denon's D-M40DAB micro system, Panasonic's TX-40CS520 TV and SoundMagic's E50S all receiving top marks.

News

Yamaha enters multi-room audio with MusicCast

Yamaha has entered the multi-room audio market with a revamped version of its MusicCast concept.

The system – intended to work across all of Yamaha's 2015 products – allows the user to stream sound from one MusicCast device to another via a free iOS/Android app.

That's not the only interesting news to come out of Yamaha this week, as the company also announced the world's first Dolby Atmos soundbar.

Dali reveals Zensor 1 AX and Zensor 5 AX wireless speakers

On the back of its Opticon speaker announcement, Dali has revealed a pair of wireless speakers, set to go on sale in September.

The AX speakers are powered versions of the passive Zensor 1 and Zensor 5 counterparts, and offer a simple plug 'n' play set-up with the added benefit of having aptX Bluetooth on board.

The Zensor 1 AX standmounters will retail for £499 per pair and the Zensor 5 ZX floorstanders for £799 per pair.

Spotify sparks controversy over its new privacy policy

Spotify has run into some trouble after altering its privacy policy.

The music-streaming giant has tweaked the data it collects from users' mobile devices, allowing the company to take a peek at the personal data stored on your device.

This has resulted in some angry responses online, but the company has shot back saying it will only ask for permission to look at this data when needed. So is this just a brouhaha over nothing?

Review

"The thought Denon has put into improving an award-winning product is evident"

Denon D-M40DAB

Denon was on to a winner with its D-M39DAB micro system, which duly scooped a number of What Hi-Fi? Awards. Its successor might just top it.

Under the hood, Denon has put considerable thought into improving on the M39, the DAC is now 192kHz/32-bit, the tuners have been tweaked to be more sensitive and the speakers have been upgraded.

So while the lack of Bluetooth or wireless connectivity is a disappointment, the outright quality of the M40 is enough to make it a compelling purchase.

"It’s a well-built TV that will look smart in your living room or second bedroom"

Panasonic TX-40CS520

There's no wallet-busting 4K or 3D on the TX-40CS520 - it's as old-fashioned as a new TV gets these days, and it offers fantastic quality.

Picturewise, this Panasonic offers a satisfying image, full of vivid colours and yet not overdone. There are plenty of smart features too, including all of the UK's catch-up services and the most popular on demand services in Netflix and Amazon Prime.

If you're after a no-frills TV that won't break the bank, the Panasonic TX-40CS520 is definitely worth investigating.

"There is little to quibble about with the E50S"

SoundMagic E50S

SoundMagic took the budget in-ear crown with its E10S; it's back again with the slightly dearer E50S and no sign of drop off in performance.

The E50Ss offers plenty of skill in terms of dynamics, with excellent timing and balance considering its budget price.

There's plenty of competition at this price range, but the SoundMagic E50Ss stand out for all the right reasons. A fine buy.

