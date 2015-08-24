The new M-DAC+ is being touted as a significantly upgraded version of our current Award-winner.

It won't replace the existing M-DAC, but will sit alongside it as part of an extended Audiolab M-DAC family. The M-DAC Plus will cost around £1000 and will feature DSD support via USB and the ability to handle resolutions up to 32-bit/384kHz.

There's also been a slight aesthetic tweak compared to the original and a new rotary control.

Another Award-winner to get a significant tweak will be Audiolab's 8200CD CD player. The Audiolab 8300CD costs £1000 and replaces both the current 8200CD and 8200 CDQ. It also adds full digital preamp functionality.

It features a slot-load CD mechanism, which replaces the current CD drawer, new 'softer' styling, and will support DSD (Direct Stream Digital) playback via the USB connection, as well as handling resolutions up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD 256.

Look out for our exclusive review of the 8300CD in the October issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision magazine, on sale from 2nd September.

You will be able to partner the CD player with its matching integrated amp, the 8300A (shown above with the 8300CD), designed by Jan Ertner. Audiolab claims this amp is a brand-new design from the bottom up, and is aimed at recapturing the glory of the original 8000A, launched back in 1983.

The 8300A will deliver 2 x 75W into 8ohms and now has a phono input as standard. It will retail for £900.

Both the CD player and amp are due to hit stores in October, with the DAC to follow soon after.

