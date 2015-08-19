Yamaha has announced the world’s first Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar, the YSP-5600.

Similar to other soundbars in Yamaha’s YSP range, the YSP-5600 uses Yamaha’s patented Intellibeam calibration system, which detects your room's characteristics to help deliver the Atmos effect.

As well as bouncing sound off the room's side and rear walls, Intellibeam also bounces sound upwards off the ceiling using upward-firing speakers within the soundbar.

This means that instead of more traditional in-ceiling units or add-on module speakers, Yamaha reckons you’ll just need one soundbar to create the Atmos effect, which will be tempting for those short on space.

The YSP-5600 packs 44 array speakers, 12 of which are responsible for reproducing the Dolby Atmos ceiling speakers, alongside two built-in subwoofers and an optional separate wireless sub, for delivering extra punch to the low-end.

DTS:X will also be supported later via a firmware update once the technology becomes readily available.

Yamaha's YSP range will also see the addition of the YSP-1600, a discreet, slim soundbar measuring just 6.5cm high, as well as the SRT-1500 soundbase.

The YSP-1600 packs eight beam speakers and two upwards-facing subwoofers to reflect sound from walls, floors and ceilings, creating a more traditional surround sound effect.

All of the above will also come with Yamaha’s newly announced MusicCast multi-room technology, automatically making them part of a multi-room system with any other products in Yamaha’s 2015 range.

The YSP-5600 will be available in September for a not inconsiderable £1599.95 (or £1899.95 with optional wireless sub), while the YSP-1600 and SRT-1500 will arrive later this month for £499.95 and £599.95 respectively.

