The best Apple deals for Prime Day 2025
Apple deals are rare, but we've spotted some for Prime Day
Apple products aren't often discounted, so you should take advantage while you can. Prime Day has seen discounts on some of the brand's best AV products – including its AirPods range of wireless headphones.
Let's see the best Apple deals for Prime Day.
Apple AirPods 4 with ANC lowest price ever
With no sign of the 5th gen AirPods, the AirPods 4 are the latest in Apple earbud tech. 'Open' tipless design earbuds are not known for their noise-cancelling capabilities, but the AirPods 4 with ANC are a different beast altogether. Alongside excellent ANC, you'll also benefit from great sound, flagship features and a comfortable fit. A £30 discount brings them down to an all-time low price.
Read our Apple AirPods 4 with ANC review
The AirPods with ANC pull off a tricky feat – they deliver active noise cancellation (ANC) without the use of eartips. And if you don't want ANC? The standard model is discounted too – it's just £113 at Amazon.
We haven't tested the non-ANC model, but it should perform the same as the four-star variant here. Which sound clearer, and more powerful and rhythmically capable than their predecessors.
But they're not the only AirPods on a discount...
AirPods Pro 2 best ever price
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best-sounding earbuds, leading us to award them a well-deserved five-star rating when we reviewed both the original Lightning and new USB-C variants. Comfortable fit, good ANC quality, enjoyable sound and seamless use with iOS devices, these AirPods Pro 2 are continually being updated with new features. This £50 saving on the current USB-C model is terrific value. Five stars
Read our AirPods Pro 2 review
These were Apple's first wireless earbuds to earn five stars from us. The noise cancellation is very good – not quite up there with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, admittedly, but still excellent. And sound quality has come on leaps and bounds.
Like all AirPods, they work seamlessly with Apple's iOS devices, so Android users look elsewhere. But Apple fans will love this deal.
Rare HomePod Mini deal
Apple HomePod Mini was £99 now £84 at O2 (save £15)
Allow us to rub our eyes in disbelief, we do not see deals like this very often. The Apple HomePod Mini is an Award-winning dynamo, but given its popularity and Apple's propensity not to cut prices on its smart speakers, deals are rare. Grab £15 off with both hands! What Hi-Fi? Awards winner
Read our HomePod Mini review
Apple's HomePod range of smart speakers isn't discounted very often, so this deal is very welcome. The Mini notched up a five-star review and an Award for its trouble, thanks to its sophisticated, engaging sound, effortless usability and smart music discovery skills.
You'll need an Apple Music subscription to get the most out of it. That will make it one of the best smart speakers around.
£100 off iPhone 16 for Prime Day
Apple iPhone 16 128GB was £799 now £699 at Amazon (save £100)
The entry-level iPhone 16 has a healthy £100 off in all five finishes. That makes it just £100 more expensive than the iPhone 16e. Bargain. Five stars
Read our iPhone 16 review
Finally, the iPhone 16 is discounted as well. You get £100 off the entry-level 128GB variant.
With a rich, detailed picture, excellent sound and patented iOS user-friendliness, it's a real heavyweight of a handset. And now it's only £100 pricier than the stripped-back iPhone 16e.
