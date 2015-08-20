RHA is to introduce its entry-level S500i headphones in Berlin next month. The company says the S500i will feature a compact design, thanks to its custom-designed dynamic driver, model 140.1, which it is claimed, will deliver a more “vibrant, immersive and detailed sound reproduction.”

The 1.35m cable hosts a three-button remote control and mic for use with compatible Apple devices. The cable itself benefits from a two-part material design, with the top half featuring a traditional TPE (Thermoplastic Elastomer) finish, and the bottom half using a tangle-free fabric braided casing.

The S500is are supplied with seven pairs of silicone ear tips, a carry case and clothing clip, and will be available exclusively through Apple from October for £40. A standard S500 model, without remote and mic, will be available from all retailers later in 2015.

“The S500i is for those seeking an affordable, compact in-ear headphone that doesn’t sacrifice sound or build quality,” said Lewis Heath, Product Director at RHA.

“By developing a micro dynamic driver that can offer exciting, full range sound reproduction and using aluminium alloy housings, we’ve been able to make the product incredibly small and lightweight. I’m excited for people to experience it at IFA in Berlin this year.”

