Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2021: 4K, Smart, OLED, LG, Samsung

It's that time again: the first day of Amazon Prime Day TV deals are live. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is a 48-hour sales extravaganza between 21st and 22nd June and there are already plenty of great TV deals.

We have seen deals on 4K HDR sets from Samsung, Sony and LG, to budget contenders from TCL, Vizio, Sceptre, Toshiba and others. And thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership.

But whether you're hunting down an OLED, QLED, Neo QLED, LED or LCD panel, you'll need to be careful.

Plenty of offers aren't as good as they first appear, and cheap isn't always cheerful. Stick with us and we'll guide you to the very best Prime Day TV deals...

Best Prime Day TV deals 2021

Insignia 43-inch Fire TV $320 $220 at Amazon (save $100)

Insignia makes some of the most popular cheap 4K Ultra HD TVs around. This 2020 model (43DF710NA21) has plenty going for it including Fire TV and a voice remote. Save big thanks to the first Prime Day TV deals.View Deal

Toshiba 50-inch Fire TV $370 $310 at Amazon (save $60)

It's unusual to see a 50-inch 4K on sale at this price, let alone one from a big-name brand with Dolby Vision HDR support. But that, folks, is why there's so much hype around Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. Grab the 50LF621U21 while you can.View Deal

LG OLED C1 Save up to $300 at Amazon

This stunning OLED TV has only been on sale a few months but you can already pick up a $100 – $300 discount at Amazon (depending on whether you opt for the 48in, 55in, 65in or 77in). It comes with LG's latest Gen 4 AI-enhanced processor and new gaming features.View Deal

LG OLED77G1 4K OLED TV $3497 $3297 at Amazon (save $200)

New for 2021, the G1 is LG's latest 'Gallery' series OLED TV. It feature the company's range-topping OLED Evo panel, voice controls and a super-slim design. Save $200 off the 77-inch model right now.View Deal

Toshiba 43in Fire TV $350 $240 at Amazon (save $110)

Amazon frequently discounts this 43in 4K TV but this year's it's slashed the price by over $100 ahead of Prime Day 2021. For a budget TV with HDR support and Alexa voice controls, this was a very sweet deal indeed.View Deal

Sony XBR-65A9G 4K TV $3800 $2998 at Amazon (save $802)

At the time, this 2019 Sony Master Series TV was a superb TV for the money, particularly in terms of sound quality. We praised it's "detailed picture and lovely styling". A massive saving of over $800 certainly helps sweeten the deal.View Deal

LG OLED48CX 4K OLED TV $1800 $1249 at Amazon (save $551)

The 2020 CX is a capable all-rounder that offers a natural, dynamic and rich picture. The company has replaced it with the C1 but you can make a huge saving on the older model. You can also pick up the 65-inch version for $2800 $1897.View Deal

Sony XBR-77A9G 4K OLED $6999 $4498 at Amazon (save $2500)

This is a sweet deal when you consider that the 77-inch A9 is an engineering marvel that combines those impressive sonics with superb picture technology. It's and older model, which is why the price has dropped considerably.View Deal

Samsung 85-inch 4K TV $4998 $3797 at Amazon (save $1200)

The monster, 85-inch QN85QN90A features Samsung's latest Neo QLED panel, as well as the firm's Neo Quantum Processor 4K and Object Tracking Sound+ tech. At $1200 off, it's a great choice for movies, sports and your wallet this Prime Day.View Deal

The very best Prime Day deals

Do you need to be a Prime member to get Prime Day TV deals?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon does offer non-Prime members a good array of TV deals, but if you want to shop the deepest discounts you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. The good news is that Amazon typically offers free trials of this service in the run-up to Prime Day. You're not locked into a contract, either, so you can cancel at any time.

The retail giant will once again offer Prime members £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when they spend £10 on small business products in Amazon’s store between the 7th and 20th June 2021. More than 300,000 sellers globally are included in the promotion – more than twice as many as last year.

It's also worth remembering that most major retailers operate price-matching policies. That means you'll see plenty of unofficial 'Prime Day' TV deals pop up at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Crutchfield. So whether you're after a crisp 4K HDR picture or a TV with exceptional streaming smarts, we'll be crunching the number to bring you the best Prime Day TV deals from all the top electronics retailers.

What Prime Day TV deals can you expect in 2021?

From Monday 7th June 2021, "popular devices" such as the Echo, Fire TV and Ring will be discounted by up to 50 per cent. Indeed, the deals have already kicked off with four months of Amazon Music Unlimited free for new subscribers and 50 per cent off selected movies and TV shows for Prime Video subscribers.

As for TVs, Amazon carries a great selection of premium TVs from brands such as Sony, Samsung, LG and Panasonic. Last year, we saw $1500 slashed off the 65-inch LG OLED65C9 4K OLED TV, a 2019 What Hi-Fi? award-winner no less. And how's this for a discount: $3000 off the whopping 77-inch Sony XBR-77A9G 4K OLED.

We saw plenty of major markdowns when it came to budget TVs, too. The superb 55-inch LG 55in 65SM8100AUA 4K UHD Smart LED TV was just $700 – around $500 off the MSRP. We also spotted a host of '50% off' deals, mostly on cheaper TVs.

We fully expect Amazon to pick up where it left off last October, and with the PS5 and Xbox Series X now on the scene, we could see some huge discounts on the best gaming TVs. We might even see a deal or two on Samsung's first-ever crop of Neo QLED Mini LED TVs. Here's hoping.

Last but not least, it's well worth keeping an eye out for this year's time-limited 'Lightning' deals. The criteria for these deals are as follows:

1. At least 20% or $50 (approx. AU$80) less than the current site price.

2. Must match/beat the lowest price of the year.

3. Strong sales history.

4. 3.5+ star rating.

Lightning deals typically last around 24 hours but some can go out of stock in just a few hours. If you're after an affordable TV with a crystal clear LED screen and plenty of apps, keep an eye on Amazon's deals page.