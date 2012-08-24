There are further savings in the Sevenoaks Bank Holiday sale this weekend. Here are some of the deals on offer:



• Arcam Solo Mini CD/DAB system (Ex speakers) £529 + £30 worth of free QED speaker cable

• Denon DNP-720AE /Denon PMA-520AE /Q Acoustics 2010i hi-fi package £429 (Save £298

• Onkyo TX-NR515 AV receiver £399 (Save £100)

• Optoma HD33 DLP projector £1149 (Save £200)

• Panasonic TX-L37E5 37in LED TV £499 (Save £150 + claim free 5-year warranty)

• Pioneer SC-LX85 /KEF KHT3005SE AV package £2099 (Save £899)

• Pioneer VSX-922 AV receiver £479 (Save £20)

• Yamaha RX-A1010 AV receiver £599 (Save £400)

• Yamaha RX-A1010/Q Acoustics Q7000 AV package £1149 (Save £649)

• Samsung UE55ES7000 55in 3D LED TV £2299 + claim an extra 5% off this weekend only– see website for details

• Yamaha YAS-101 soundbar £189 (Save £40)

• Yamaha YSP-4100 Digital Sound Projector £799 (Save £500 + caim free Yamaha YST-FSW100 subwoofer worth £99)

All these offers and more can be found on the Sevenoaks website.

