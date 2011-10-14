Following its decision to slash the price of its Award-winning rCube iPod dock by £150 to £350, Arcam has now also reduced the price of its rWand wireless dongle to £50.

The rWand+ dongle for iPad/iPhone/iPod touch works in tandem with the rWand+ iPhone app to simplify pairing of the rCube dock with a Kleer wireless network.

Owners can use the app to pair Arcam devices and stream content from their iDevice to up to four rCubes or Arcam wireless rDacs. An upgrade to make the rWand+ app compatible with iOS 5 is in the works.

