Apple launches new Apple iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR screen and M1 chip

Apple has unveiled its latest iPad Pro. As predicted, the 12.9-inch version of the top-end tablet boasts a Liquid Retina XDR (Mini LED) display. That's good news for filmmakers who want to preview their work in HDR.

The 2021 iPad Pro brings a host of other features, too. Namely Apple's new M1 processor, which Apple claims will deliver "a massive leap in performance" and all-day battery life.

The speed bump help power the 12.9-inch slate's Liquid Retina XDR screen, which features 10,000 Mini LEDs for a peak brightness of 1600nits and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. Apple says it's the same XDR tech seen in the company's pricey Pro Display XDR monitors.

There's also a new 12MP ultra-wide TrueDepth camera with a 120-degree field of view. Apple says it uses machine learning for something called 'Center Stage', which follows your position around the room, keeping you centre of shot, and automatically zooms out when others enter the scene.

There are four speakers and 'studio-quality' mics, so you should "look right" in any light. Apple's LiDAR camera on the back now supports Smart HDR thanks to the beefy M1 processor, which should make it easier to create Hollywood-style green screen special effects complete with realistic lighting.

The next-gen iPad Pro also supports 5G and has a Thunderbolt connection. Lastly, Apple has announced a 2TB storage option – that's enough space for around 220 hours of 4K HDR video content.

Apple calls it a 'giant leap' forward.

