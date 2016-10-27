Trending

Apple delays release of wireless AirPods

By News 

The company says the wireless headphones aren't yet ready, so don't expect to be pairing your iPhones by the end of October.

If you're desperate for some wireless earbuds there are options available - but, for now, they won't be coming from Apple.

The AirPods - Apple's wireless in-ear headphones - apparently need "a little more time" before release.

Announced at the launch event in September alongside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the wireless headphones were set to go on sale later this month.

In a quote given to Techcrunch, an Apple spokesperson said: “The early response to AirPods has been incredible. We don’t believe in shipping a product before it’s ready, and we need a little more time before AirPods are ready for our customers.”

The company has not yet given a reason for the delay, so it's as yet unclear if it is due to hardware, software, or other issues.

