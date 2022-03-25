You can get $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad on Amazon right now

Apple's ninth-generation iPad, the iPad (2021), is on sale right now at Amazon for the lowest price we've ever seen. Get $50 off a 256GB iPad (2021), bringing the price down to just $430 for this five-star tablet.

You don't have to buy an iPad Pro or an iPad Air to get a fantastic tablet. We at What HiFi? loved this iPad, enjoying the superb picture quality, great audio, and excellent front camera of this well-built tablet.

Apple iPad (2021): $480 $430 at Amazon (save $50)

The 2021 iPad comes packed with a great screen, excellent sound quality, and an impressive front camera. If you need a tablet for browsing the internet, playing occasional games, and watching content, this is an awesome choice.

iPads are known for their sleek, elegant design and excellent build quality, and the iPad (2021) does not disappoint in this regard. It's a beautiful, well-built device that feels premium even without breaking the bank.

The iPad (2021) has a 10.2-inch display, a 2160 x 1620 resolution, and True Tone support which work together to offer up a fantastic image, though this lower-cost tablet does lack some of the more fancy visual tech more expensive iPads have.

When paired with headphones, the ninth-gen iPad sounds great, too, a clear improvement over its predecessor thanks to Apple's trademark audio clarity. The speakers on the iPad (2021) don't have much stereo separation, but even during busy scenes in movies, dialogue comes through and sounds consistent.

Newer iPads might have beefy internals and more expensive displays, but most people won't need best-in-class hardware. With a beautiful screen, smooth UX, and good sound quality alongside solid cameras and enough power to run any app you download, the iPad (2021) is a great deal at just $430.

We gave the iPad (2021) five-stars in our What Hi-Fi? review, so if you're in the market for a tablet, consider the iPad (2021) before this deal goes away!

MORE:

Apple iPad (2021) review

Best iPads: big and small, budget to premium

iPad Air 5 (2022) vs iPad Air 4 (2020): which will be the best?