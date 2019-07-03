Amazon Prime Day: Save $100 on Fire TV Recast

Amazon isn't hanging around when it comes to Prime Day deals. The shopping behemoth has kicked things off early, slipping out some enticing offers on Amazon devices. And the latest example is a great deal on the Fire TV Recast DVR.

Amazon's clever TV box allows you to watch and record over-the-air programmes using a Fire TV or Echo Show, and offers twin tuners, storage and voice search. And now Prime members can save $100.

Amazon Fire TV Recast DVR 500GB $229.99 $129.99 Prime members can make a healthy saving on the Fire TV Recast DVR. Log in to your Prime account to get access to the $100 saving. The Fire TV Recast View Deal

Amazon is at pains to point out that to use Fire TV Recast to watch and record over-the-air TV, you’ll need an HD antenna, a Fire TV streaming media player or Echo Show and an Amazon account. You can then get control using the free Fire TV app on a Fire tablet, iOS 10 device or Android 5.0 phone or tablet.

Tempted by this deal but not a Prime member? You can find always take advantage of the Amazon Prime free trial...