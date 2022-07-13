21 best Prime Day deals on Award-winning and five-star tech: OLED TVs, wireless headphones, speakers and more

All sorts of products are discounted this Prime Day, but when it comes to quality, some of them can be a bit... questionable. But not here. Oh no – we have rounded up the best deals on only the best products we have tested. That includes Bluetooth speakers, 4K TVs, wireless headphones and more.

Every device below has earned a perfect five stars from us, and some have even won a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award. That means they are highly recommendable at their original and RRP price, let alone at a discounted one!

So what do we have?

Buy one of these, and you will not be disappointed.

The best Prime Day deals on five-star TVs

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1 OLED: $1297 $797 (save $500) (opens in new tab)

LG's C1 OLEDs are some of the best in the business. The C1 has excellent tonal detail, an exciting picture, and it's great for gaming. If you want a small OLED TV, look no further than this C1. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sony XR-55A80J OLED: $1198 $998 (save $200) (opens in new tab)

This Sony OLED offers up a super-sharp picture that's punchy and vibrant but still natural on top of excellent motion handling. This is a great set, and with a discount on top of the value it already offers, it's a great deal.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

The best Prime Day deals on five-star headphones

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500: $98 $58 (save $40) (opens in new tab)

In the WF-C500, Sony has managed to bring a lot of what makes its expensive true wireless in-ears such a success without cutting too many corners too obviously – and in the process, it has made your job of choosing a great budget pair that little bit easier. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT: $60 $44 (save $15 (opens in new tab))

No luxury flourishes here, just a great value. Enjoy an open, detailed presentation alongside in-app EQ options coupled with a great budget build. The Sennheiser HD 250BT are a great option for wireless headphones on the cheap. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 $228 (save $121) (opens in new tab)

Not the latest premium Sony headphones (that'd be the pricier XM5) but these are still hugely recommendabe – especially at this price. They sound excellent, are comfortable to wear and sport decent ANC. What Hi-Fi? Award winners

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: $278 $198 (save $80) (opens in new tab)

Current class leaders, these earbuds deliver a satisfying user experience, class-leading battery life, some of the best noise-cancelling we’ve heard in this category, and absolutely stunning sound quality. Put simply, this is the benchmark for premium true wireless earbuds. What Hi-Fi? Award winners

(opens in new tab) Panasonic RZ-S500W $180 $128 (save $52) (opens in new tab)

Panasonic's noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are the best you can buy at this new permanent price drop, offering features and sound quality that are very rare at this price. What Hi-Fi? Award winners

(opens in new tab) Bose SoundSport Wireless earbuds: $129 $99 (save $30) (opens in new tab)

Comfortable, easy to use and with a great sound, these are excellent wireless earbuds for active types – some of the best running earbuds on the market, in fact. So this rare 50 per cent discount is most welcome. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ $140 $59.95 (save $80) (opens in new tab)

These five-star true wireless headphones only launched a year ago but are now available with an unbelievable discount at Amazon. They sound clear and exciting and boast excellent battery life. An absolute steal. Five stars

The best Prime Day deals on five-star home cinema products

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K $179 $109 at Amazon (save $70) (opens in new tab)

In short, if you’re looking to buy the best video streamer currently available, the new Apple TV 4K is it. Excellent interface and unrivalled selection of content. And at this price, it's pretty hard to resist. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Elac Debut 2.0 5.1 cinema pack $2180 $1829 (save $351) (opens in new tab)

This five-star Elac Debut 2.0 speaker package is also available at a significant discount. It's a classic-looking and beautiful sounding system offering some genuine home cinema refinement. Five stars

(opens in new tab) iPad 10.2-inch $330 $299 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

The iPad 2021 is still the best tablet in its field. If your current device has seen better days, or you're looking for an entry-level model for video calls that can also hold plenty of content to keep family members occupied, then this is an excellent option.

The best Prime Day deals on five-star speakers

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $50 $20 (save $30) (opens in new tab)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house. This 60% saving beats last year's Prime Day deal price too... Five stars

(opens in new tab) JBL Xtreme 2 $350 $180 (save $170) (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed this larger portable speaker, we concluded: "One of the best portable speakers around, the Xtreme 2 offers sonic subtlety you wouldn’t expect from first impressions". And look at that discount! Five stars

(opens in new tab) B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) $250 $202 (save $48) (opens in new tab)

Bang & Olufsen isn't often involved in discounts. So is this speaker a rare miss? Not at all. The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker – now with a rare discount. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics M20 system $599 $499 (save $100) (opens in new tab)

"An unfussy, just-add-source set of powered Bluetooth speakers that we find impossible to dislike," we concluded in our recent five-star review. And that was before Amazon slashed a hundred bucks off the price. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 (pair) $399 $299 (save $100) (opens in new tab)

The B6.2 speakers take what we loved about their Award-winning siblings and build on it with an even fuller-bodied and more mature presentation. If you want a faithful representation of what the rest of your system can do, the Elac Debut 2.0 B6.2 speakers will deliver just that. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics 3020i (pair) $399 $349 (save $50) (opens in new tab)

The Q Acoustics 3020i built on the strength of their Award-winning predecessors. They're deep in size, deep in sonic analysis, and ultimately will make great first speakers. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Triangle Borea BR08 (pair) $1399 $900 (save $500) (opens in new tab)

If you don't mind a white finish, these Triangle floorstanders are an absolute bargain at Amazon right now. They’re happy playing all genres of music and do it with a charm that’s addictive and, indeed, class-leading. What Hi-Fi? Award winners

MORE:

These are the best Prime Day TV deals 2022

The 8 best Prime Day headphones deals still live – Sony, Bose, Beats from $58