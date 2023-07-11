I review wireless earbuds for a living - here are 7 of the best Prime Day deals available right now

We're right in the eye of the storm that is the Prime Day sales 2023, which means deals and discounts are coming at you from all directions. And, having done my fair share of Prime Day shifts, I know that it can be quite an overwhelming proposition.

The good news though, is that part of my job is sifting through all the deals that are on offer so you don't have to. Then it's all about comparing prices to make sure they are in fact good discounts before pointing people towards the very best products on the market with the very best savings.

I've reviewed a huge number of wireless earbuds over the years and highly recommend all the pairs on the list below - there's something for everyone, whether you want a cheap pair you can use daily or a more premium pair to make the most of your portable music collection.

Earfun Air was £60 now £28 at Amazon (save £32)

These Earfuns do the basics right and are the cheapest wireless earbuds we've awarded five stars to. The fact they've dropped to £28 in the Prime Day sales makes them a no-brainer!

Read our Earfun Air review

Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £57 at Amazon (save £33)

Spend a little extra this Prime Day and you can get an excellent pair of comfortable, sporty earbuds at a discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 10 hours of battery per charge, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-C500 review

Sony WF-C700N was £99 now £79 at Amazon (save £20)

Relatively new on the scene, these Sonys are getting their first big discount for Prime Day. They boast impressive musicality and are some of the most comfortable earbuds we've tested recently. 7.5 hours of battery life per charge, multipoint Bluetooth, ANC and IPX4 water resistance come as standard. Buy with confidence!

Read our Sony WF-C700N review

Sony WF-1000XM4 was £250 now £149 at Amazon (save £100)

With the WF-1000XM5 model rumoured to be launching this year, the Award-winning Sonys are getting some tasty discounts. They sound great, they're nice to use and their ANC is one of the best in the business. Battery life is eight hours per charge, Our favourites at this price.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 was £230 now £189 at Amazon (save £41)

An alternative to the Bose QCs mentioned below, these Sennheisers have received a decent price drop for Prime Day. They're a refined, sophisticated pair of wireless earbuds that sit comfortably in your ear and also boast AptX Adaptive and seven-hour battery life.

Read our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 review

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £279 now £200 at Amazon (save £79)

Bose’s flagship wireless earbuds have surprisingly, dropped to their lowest ever price for Prime Day and boast fantastic sound and peerless noise-cancelling skills not to mention superb levels of comfort. If you want amazing wireless earbuds at their lowest price ever snap them up while the deal is still hot!

Read our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review

Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £249 now £209 at Amazon UK (save £40)

Calling all Apple users! The AirPods Pro 2 wowed us with their excellent noise-cancelling, improved battery life and fantastic sound quality (as well as some great iOS-only features), and we think Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to buy with this massive £40 discount.

MORE:

I've seen two great Sony wireless earbuds deals on Prime Day, but only one should get your money

My pick of the Prime Day wireless headphones deals is this huge 29% saving on Bose's five-star flagship earbuds

Hey, Apple fans: this Prime Day deal sees five-star AirPods Pro 2 drop to lowest-ever price

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds

See our pick of the best Prime Day deals