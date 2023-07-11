My pick of the Prime Day wireless headphones deals is this huge 29% saving on Bose's five-star flagship earbuds

I was expecting to see a slight saving on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II during the Amazon Prime Day sales but I wasn't expecting them to plummet to their lowest price ever.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II dropped to £239 back in March, but they're now down to £199.99 at Amazon as part of the shopping giant's summer deals event – round it up to £200 and that's a very welcome £80 off the original £280 RRP. It's also the lowest price we've seen them at to date. If I was in the market for a pair of premium wireless earbuds I'd be very tempted at this price. I switched to the Bose from the Sony XM4 earlier in the year and haven't looked back.

Bose Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £200 at Amazon (save £80) Bose’s flagship wireless earbuds sound sensational and boast benchmark-setting noise-cancelling at this price point. If you want to hear the best wireless earbuds at this level, here's a deal that's well worth your attention.

In our original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review we dubbed them "great all-rounders, capable of impressive musicality and topped off with excellent noise cancelling." There's certainly competition at this level, especially from Sony's awesome (and slightly cheaper) WF-1000XM4 rivals, and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 but Prime Day has brought an impressive price drop which definitely shouldn't be ignored.

For anyone who regularly travels, the compact and clever QuietComfort II are genuinely tough to beat. I'm a big fan of their balanced and refined sonic delivery, while their class-leading noise-cancelling makes them ideal companions for my morning commute.

I also find them exceptionally comfortable to wear, thanks to the soft eartips which don't burrow too far into my ears, and the small ear fins which also help keep them in place. The fact they're also water and sweat resistant means they can also handle a spot of exercise too. The touch controls are also quick and responsive and changing volume is done by simply sliding a finger up or down the stem. It's all executed extremely well.

The accompanying Bose Music control app is nice to use and allows you to make fine adjustments to the noise-cancelling. This can come in handy depending on where you are and if you want some ambient noise to come through.

If you're been considering these premium wireless earbuds I really wouldn't think twice now they've dropped to just £200. They're seriously accomplished performers that will give you hours of sonic enjoyment.

MORE:

Our pick of the best Prime Day headphones deals

6 sound settings you shouldn’t ignore on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II finally have the upgrade I’ve been dreaming of

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs Sony WF-1000XM4: which are better?

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds