The 6 very best TV deals under £500 this Amazon Prime Day

If you're on the hunt for a cheap TV this Amazon Prime Day, you've come to the right place. Our main TV deals page has a whole host of bargains, but here we're focusing on TVs that, thanks to big discounts, you can get for less than £500.

Of course, it's not hard to buy a TV for under £500. There are loads of them about. But it is hard to buy a really good TV for that sort of money, and that's where we come in. All of the TVs you see below are either specific models we've tested and rate, smaller or larger versions of TVs we like, or models that our experts have researched and that we believe will deliver the goods.

These aren't simply cheap TVs. They're really good TVs available with excellent discounts. That makes them bargain TVs.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 43 inches £550 £300 at Amazon (save £250)

While we can't vouch specifically for the performance of this 43-inch version, we were very impressed with the 65-inch Omni QLED when we reviewed it at its full price. Like the big model, this supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, of course, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform. It seems well worth a punt at this price. Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review.

Hisense 43A6GTUK 43-inch LCD TV £429 £249 at Amazon (save £180)

The 2021 43A6GTUK is another lesson from Hisense in how you can no longer judge a TV by its price point. Yes, there are weaknesses – unhelpful presets and slightly desaturated colours, for example – but it also offers more features and delivers a much greater level of picture and sound consistency than should be possible at this price. Read our full Hisense 43A6GTUK review.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches £650 £400 at Amazon (save £250)

Again, we can't vouch specifically for the 50-inch version of the Omni QLED, but the 65-inch model really impressed us with the balance and consistency of its picture and its feature set, which includes support for all HDR formats and surprisingly advanced gaming features. The Fire OS, meanwhile, means you get a simple user experience and loads of streaming apps. Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review.

TCL 50RP620K 50-inch Roku TV £399 £279 at Currys (save £140)

The 55-inch version of this TCL Roku TV is sadly no longer available, but we've no reason to think that this 50-inch model won't be just as good. The superb smart platform is the attention-grabber, but it's the surprisingly solid picture performance that makes this such a great buy, particularly with this discount. Read the full TCL RP620K review.

Samsung UE50AU7110 2021 50-inch TV £579 £359 at PRC Direct (save £220)

The 43-inch AU7100 has been our favourite cheap TV for ages, and while we haven't tested this larger AU7110, we've no reason to think that it won't be just as good. The AU7100 boasted a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun. All of which bodes well for this model. Read the full Samsung AU7100 review.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55 inches £750 £450 at Amazon (save £300)

While we haven't reviewed this 55-inch version, we were pleasantly surprised by the 65-inch Omni QLED, even at its original price. We expect the 55-inch model to be just as good and therefore just as much of a bargain, with consistent, balanced picture quality, support for all HDR formats, surprisingly thorough gaming specs and, of course, the app-packed Fire OS smart platform. Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review.

