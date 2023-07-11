The 8 best Amazon Prime Day deals under £50 (and some under £100)

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and there are plenty of excellent deals on TVs, Hi-Fi, projectors and more. However, all of these things are still quite pricey even with Amazon's enticing deals, so here are a few deals under £50 that mean you can snag a bargain without breaking the bank.

We've also found a few deals around the £100 that are worth spending a little more on if your budget stretches. Whether it's a new remote for your Fire TV, a fresh set of Bluetooth earbuds or a new wireless speaker, we've got you covered - check out our favourite deals below...

Prime Day deals under £50

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro £35 £25 at Amazon (save £10)

While the Alexa Voice Remote Pro is a totally optional add-on for any Fire TV device, it's one that genuinely elevates the experience, especially if you use your streamer frequently. It might seem like a frivolous extra but take our word for it, this is the best Fire TV accessory you can buy.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) £55 £21.50 at Amazon (save £34.50)

It's no surprise that Amazon is offering heavy discounts on its own hardware, but even so, this Echo Dot deal is pretty stellar. This latest generation model only launched about 9 months ago, and now it's better than half price; did we also mention it's a five-star smart speaker?

Read our full Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) review

Sony SRS-XB13 £55 £32.50 at Amazon (save 22.50)

While it may only be the size of a can of fizzy drink, the XB13 shouldn't be underestimated. It's got powerful sound and plenty of features including IP67 water resistance and up to 16 hours of battery life. You can get it at this price if you opt for the Black, Blue, Powder Blue or Taupe colours, or there are the Coral and Lemon Yellow models if you don't mind spending a little bit more.

EarFun Air was £50 now £27.99 at Amazon (save £22)

These true wireless buds were a bargain at their full launch price, so picking a pair up for £27.99 is something of a no-brainer if you want good sound but are on a super tight budget. While this deal is exclusive to the Black finish, you can pick the White versions up for well under £50 too.

Read our full EarFun Air review

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) £60 £40 at Amazon (save £20)

Now you didn't just think the Fire TV streamers were on sale, did you? Amazon says there's nothing wrong with a bit of friendly competition with this Chromecast deal, as the five-star, Award-winning streamer offers 4K HDR streaming for well under £50.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our full Google Chromecast with Google TV review

Amazon Fire 7 tablet £65 £45 at Amazon (save £20)

The Award-winning Fire 7 tablet was already unbelievably cheap - and now it's even cheaper. For just forty-five Great British Pounds you can get yourself not only a fully functional tablet, but one that's nice to use and even watch movies and TV shows on, we can't believe it either.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Read our full Amazon Fire 7 review

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 £60 £51 at Amazon (save £9)

Ok, we're technically cheating here as this rugged Bluetooth speaker from Tribit is one pound over budget. However, its excellent sound, build and features earned it a five-star review from us - and anyways rules are made to be broken.

Read our full Tribit StormBox Micro 2 review

4K Blu-rays £15 £12.74 at Amazon (save £2.26)

While this deal might not blow your mind, it is a nice opportunity to save a bit of cash on stocking up on physical 4K discs - take that streaming. We've seen some of our favourite test discs on sale, including The Batman (2022), Dune (2021) and Interstellar (2014) all at this price. So whether you're after something to test your home cinema setup, or just want a top-notch film for movie night, have a browse of Amazon's selection - we've tagged Dune above.

Prime Day deals under £100

Sony WF-C500 £ 90 £57 at Amazon (save £33)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and mint.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WF-C500 review

Philips Fidelio X2HR (wired) £180 £68 at Amazon (save £112)

A slightly different variant to the Fidelio X2, which we have long admired: "If you’re looking for unrivalled comfort and an eye-pleasing design to boot, there’s none better," we said. This X2HR offering should be very similar in quality, and at this price is very, very tempting indeed.

Amazon Fire HD 10 £160 £70 at Amazon (Save £90)

As if the Fire 7 wasn't already cheap enough, Amazon's levelled-up tablet is also heavily discounted. The HD 10 adds a larger, HD display and quicker internals, making this the optimal Amazon tablet to go for - especially at this price.

Read our full Amazon Fire HD 10 review

JBL Flip 6 £130 £80 at Amazon (save £50)

At this point, JBL has nailed the concept of fun and rugged Bluetooth speakers, and the Flip 6 is living proof of that. It's a five-star portable powerhouse, and you can save big on it right now if you opt for the White versions, although the Black, Blue and Grey models are only £6 more if you'd prefer.

Read our full JBL Flip 6 review

Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset £90 £74 at Amazon (save £16)

One for the gamers here, the Pulse 3D headset is Sony's first-party headphones made for the PS5 - and they just so happen to be the best we've tested. Gaming in spatial audio is unmatched, and the comfortable, lightweight build and easy setup make these headphones a must-have accessory for your PS5. You can get them in White or Black for an extra pound.

Read our full Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset review

