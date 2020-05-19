The best Memorial Day OLED TV deals

If you're in the market for a new TV in the Memorial Day sales, how about enjoying the latest technology with a 4K OLED TV? The good news is there are Memorial Day deals on some of our favorite OLED TVs, with savings of over $1000 on some LG and Sony OLED TVs.

We've rounded-up not only the cheapest Memorial Day OLED TV deals, but also the pick of the other OLED deals on offer - if you don't mind sacrificing the very latest picture processing modes or a slight increase in picture performance, then you can make a real saving. If we haven't reviewed the OLED TV in question, we'll use our knowledge of the market to let you know what we think of the deal.

Without further ado, here's our pick of the best cheap OLED TV deals for Memorial Day 2020, covering the Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart sales.

55 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED55B9 4K OLED TV $1999 $1296 at Amazon

LG's cheapest 2019 OLED TV is priced competitively and doesn’t disappoint for performance. Its picture is natural and colourful whether you’re watching 4K or HD. Save $700 this Memorial Day for a big-screen OLED TV bargain.View Deal

LG OLED55C8 4K OLED TV $3299 $1429 at Dell

The C8 was one of the cheapest 2018 LG OLEDs to include the brand new Alpha 9 processor – key to LG's picture upgrades. We'd get the B9 above for ultimate value and newness, but this is a decent option too with this big discount at Dell, which is still available in the Memorial Day weekend sales.View Deal

LG OLED55C9 4K OLED TV $1996 $1496 at Walmart

You can bag the 2019 version of the C9 – which won a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award – with a $500 saving at Walmart. "Colours are insanely good, contrast levels are cracking, it’s super sharp and detailed. We’d have it at home in a heartbeat." View Deal

Sony XBR-55A8G 4K OLED TV $1799 $1499 at Best Buy

The A8G is Sony's entry-level 2019 OLED. It lacks the X1 Ultimate processor of the A9G below, but is IMAX Enhanced-certified and features Sony's brilliant Acoustic Surface sound tech. And you can save $300 at Best Buy right now, and get free Apple Music for 4 months.View Deal

Sony XBR-55A9G 4K OLED TV $2799 $2298 at World Wide Stereo

This 2019 Sony Master Series TV is a superb TV, particularly in terms of sound quality. A saving of $500 in the Memorial Day sales on the current model certainly helps sweeten the deal, even if it isn't the cheapest 55-inch OLED TV around.View Deal

65 inch OLED TV deals

LG 65B9PUA 4K OLED TV $2599 $1899 at Best Buy

The B9 is cheaper than C9 model, but it has a less sophisticated processor and doesn't have the new AI features. If you can do without such bells and whistles, you'll benefit from Dolby Atmos sound and HDR for a full cinematic experience. We loved this TV when we reviewed it, awarding it five stars.View Deal

LG OLED65C9 4K OLED TV $3496 $2145 at Amazon

Memorial Day OLED deals don't come much bigger than this. LG has squeezed yet more performance from its OLED panel – the C9 is natural, dynamic and rich, and it sounds good, too. Better still, you can make a $1350 saving when buying this 2019 What Hi-Fi? award-winner online.View Deal

Sony XBR-65A8G 4K OLED TV $3499 $1999 at Best Buy

More affordable than the Master Series A9G model, the A8G is Sony's entry-level 2019 OLED. It lacks the X1 Ultimate processor of the A9G, but is IMAX Enhanced-certified and features Sony's brilliant Acoustic Surface sound tech.View Deal

77 inch OLED TV deals

LG OLED77B9 77in OLED 4K TV $5499 $4299 at Best Buy

It has a mammoth 77in screen, but if that's the size you're looking for, there are few TVs as good as this one. Now with a $1700 saving on the original price, making this a compelling buy for someone who wants a supersize screen.View Deal

LG OLED77C9PLA 4K OLED TV $5999 $4499 at Best Buy

A big $1500 saving (off the original price) for this 77in 2019 OLED TV. It's still a lot of money of course, but you can be confident of its performance. We gave the smaller version of this TV a five-star review for its exceptional picture quality.View Deal

Sony XBR-77A9G 4K OLED $6999 $4998 at World Wide Stereo

One of the best-sounding TVs we've ever tested, the A9 is an engineering marvel offering a compelling combination of impressive audio and picture technology. Thanks to a $1000 price drop, it's now a little more affordable.View Deal

