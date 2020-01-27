The best Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) deals 2020

If you're looking for a stylish smart speaker that offers a lot of functionality for not a lot of money, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) should be top of your list.

We awarded it five stars, praising its clear sound, impressive Alexa capabilities and budget price tag. Simply put, it's great way to invite Alexa into your home without splashing too much cash.

This page aggregates all the best deals on the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) so you can take advantage of the cheapest prices. Read on and we'll reveal why this teeny smart speaker is proving to be a big hit...

The 3rd Generation Echo Dot is more stylish, more intelligent and better-sounding than its predecessor. So, right off the bat, you're getting a lot for your money. And with Alexa just a voice command away, you can play music, check the news, make voice calls, set alarms and control Alexa-compatible smart devices and more – without leaving the sofa.

Equipped with an upgraded driver and new microphones, we found the 3rd Gen Echo Dot to be a strong performer, both in terms of picking up voice commands and playing music. It won't trouble your hi-fi, of course, but Alexa can be heard loud and clear.

Simple, cheap and effective, this smart speaker is highly recommended. Tempted? It's well worth weighing up the deals above before you open your wallet.

