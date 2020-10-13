The best Amazon Echo Dot Prime Day deals

If you're looking for a stylish smart speaker that offers a lot of functionality for not a lot of money, the Amazon Echo Dot should be top of your list.

We awarded it five stars, praising its clear sound, impressive Alexa capabilities and budget price tag. Simply put, it's great way to invite Alexa into your home without splashing too much cash.

This page aggregates all the best Echo Dot deals so you can take advantage of the cheapest prices this Amazon Prime Day.

The 3rd Generation Echo Dot is more stylish, more intelligent and better-sounding than its predecessor. So, right off the bat, you're getting a lot for your money. And with Alexa at your beck and call, you can play music, check the news, make voice calls, set alarms and control Alexa-compatible smart devices and more – without leaving the sofa.

Equipped with an upgraded driver and new microphones, we found the 3rd Gen Echo Dot to be a strong performer, both in terms of picking up voice commands and playing music. It won't trouble your hi-fi, of course, but Alexa can be heard loud and clear.

Simple, cheap and effective, this smart speaker is highly recommended. Tempted? It's well worth weighing up the deals above before you open your wallet.

MORE:

Best Amazon UK deals 2020