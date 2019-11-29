Best Black Friday projector deals: Full HD, 4K, portable, short throw

Decided to jump ship from a TV to a projector? Or looking for a projector upgrade? The good news is two-fold: you've come to the right place, and this time of year is something of a sweet spot for buyers. You'll now be able to find some excellent projector deals in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, from reputable brands such as as well as reputable retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

We've rounded-up not only the cheapest prices on some of the very best projectors on the market that we've tried and tested, but also the pick of the other projector deals on offer. If we haven't reviewed the projector in question, we'll use our knowledge of the market to let you know what we think of the deal.

Want a new TV instead, or even as well as? Check out our round-up of the best Black Friday 4K TV deals and OLED TV Black Friday deals.

4K projector Black Friday deals

Optoma UHD50 4K projector $1299 $991.49 at Amazon

With a 4K resolution and HDR10 support, this Optoma sits at the more modest scale of the premium, 4K HDR scale. The next model up from the 2019 Award-winning UHD40.View Deal

Sony VPL-VW885ES 4K HDR Laser projector $25,000 $19,998

Want to save $5,000 on a true 4K projector with a mind-blowing picture? Look no further than this model, which features an SXRD chip at its core – the same technology that powers Sony's professional cinema projectors.

View Deal

Full HD projector Black Friday deals

Sony VPL-HW45ES Full HD SXRD projector $1999.99 $1798

From the moment you switch on, you'll discover why we awarded this projector five stars. The picture is undeniably crisp and the 1800 lumens brightness means you get a clear picture even in a well-lit room.View Deal

Epson Home Cinema 3100 Full HD projector $1300 $700 at Walmart

There's no 4K resolution or HDR support (that's preserved for the models), but this 1080p projector is promising on paper, with a 2600-lumen brightness, 60,000:1 contrast ratio and both horizontal and vertical lens shift. Epson usually turns out great projectors.View Deal

Optoma HD27e 1080p Home Cinema Projector $549 $399

Less than $500 buys you Full HD 1080p resolution, a maximum image size of 301 inches, native 16:9 aspect ratio, a stated contrast ratio of 25,000:1 and 3D compatibility. One of the best entry-level projector deals we've seen.View Deal

LG PF50KA Full HD portable projector $650 $497 at Amazon

A Full HD projector that can be used away from a power outlet thanks to a built-in battery offering 2.5 hours of life. The webOS interface provides access to smart apps, while a USB socket offers plug and play use.View Deal

MORE:

Best projectors 2019: Full HD, 4K, portable, short throw

The best Black Friday deals live right now