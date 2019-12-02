Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2019: the biggest and best deals

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are live for 2019 and there are plenty of big discounts online right now - and due to come online later today.

We're seeing some of the cheapest prices so far this year including on Amazon Echo devices, Fire sticks and tablets, Bose and Sony wireless headphones, Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs, wireless speakers, and much more besides.

When a great Amazon Cyber Monday deal goes live, we'll tell you about it right here, and we're expecting new deals to keep going live all day.

Want to browse all the Cyber Monday Amazon sales yourself? Check out the Amazon device deals, this year's Amazon best-sellers, a full offering of 30% off laptops and 50% off smart home products.

See all the Amazon Cyber Monday deals

The very best Cyber Monday deals

PS4 Pro + 3 games $460 $300 at Amazon

This excellent PS4 Pro deal offers $100 off Sony's flagship console plus three top games. Get it now while stocks last.

Expires at 16:55 ET / 13:55 PT, or when stocks run out.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was $49.99 now $24.99

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of $50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's $25 off. Exactly. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock $59.99 $34.99

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing – and awarding five stars to – Amazon's newest Echo Dot arrival. With a 42% discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. Our advice? Hurry. View Deal

Sonos Playbar soundbar $699 $529 at Amazon

Want a bigger, more room-filling sound? Save on the original Sonos soundbar in the Cyber Monday sales, it's now down to just $529, a huge saving and the cheapest price we've seen.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Wireless Charging Case $199 $154 Looking for a pair of hassle-free true wireless earbuds? The Apple AirPods 2 offer a great combination of performance, reliability and convenience. The wireless charging case offers the most convenient way to top up that battery life, too.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

Amazon device deals

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock $59.99 $34.99

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing – and awarding five stars to – Amazon's newest Echo Dot arrival. With a 42% discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. Our advice? Hurry. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was $49.99 now $24.99

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of $50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's $25 off. Exactly. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 tablet 16GB $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

It's a 40% saving on Amazon's best-selling tablet with Alexa inbuilt – and when it was only $50 to start with, that means $20 stays in your pocket. A rock-bottom price for a versatile smart-home controller (or reliable option for keeping children amused on those long Christmas car journeys.)View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Music $82 $22

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. And you get 4 months free Amazon Music.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

A brilliant video streamer that's packed with apps (including, now, the Apple TV app) and produces a great picture and sound. It'll also allow you to control your entire AV system via Alexa. Great value before, it's a steal at this price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 $89.99 $49.99

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by $40.View Deal

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited $39.96 $0.99 at Amazon

If you're a new customer to Amazon, this massive near-$39 saving is a no-brainer. And Prime members still make a big saving on what would otherwise be a $9.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. View Deal

TV deals

TCL 50in 5-Series 4K Roku TV $600 $300 at Amazon

A budget 50in 4K TV with two USPs: built-in Roku, giving owners direct access to a plethora of smart apps, and Dolby Vision HDR support. A well-specc'd TV for its modest price tag.View Deal

Headphone deals

Bose Soundsport Free $200 $139 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price. A great deal on rarely-discounted Bose buds. View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

Hi-fi and home theater deals

Sonos Beam (Black) $399 $299 at Amazon

When reviewing this smart-speaker/soundbar with HDMI ARC (to support your TV's sound), we exclaimed, "given the Beam’s dimensions, the width and spaciousness of the soundstage are astonishing." And we could say the same of this deal – most fast if you want to get better sound from your TV. View Deal

Sonos Playbar soundbar $699 $529 at Amazon

Want a bigger, more room-filling sound? Save on the original Sonos soundbar in the Black Friday sales, it's now down to just $529, a huge saving and the cheapest price we've seen.View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player $250 $150

"The X700 is a fantastic player that makes watching 4K discs an affordable reality... [delivering] a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price," as we said in our five-star review.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300 $259 $199

This diminutive Bose home speaker promises 360-degree sound and boasts Alexa and Google Assistant smarts baked right in. You'll get AirPlay 2 support alongside Bluetooth and wifi, meaning if it's on your phone, you can play it on your speaker, too.

View Deal

Fluance RT81 record player $250 $209.96 at Amazon

The Fluance RT81 is a likeable deck that can be easily upgraded, either with an improved phono stage or cartridge. If you covet a warm, solid-sounding turntable with plenty of musical talent, this could be the deal for you.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Echo (3rd gen) bundle $90 $42

A sophisticated way to get smart functionality to your TV, the Fire TV Stick video streamer gives you multiple streaming services on an intuitive user interface. Pair it with the Echo Dot to get hands-free voice control of your Fire TV with Alexa.View Deal

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker $300 $200 at Amazon

You can bag a cool $100 off this portable Marshall wireless speaker. There's a claimed 20 hours of playtime on a full battery, and a quick 20-minute charge promises two hours of juice. There's also Bluetooth 5.0 aptX for a 30ft range, a battery indicator on the top panel and hang it all, with that carry handle it's just glorious to look at!

View Deal

Marshall Acton II Voice Bluetooth Speaker $300 $200 at Amazon

Big sound with decent bass and that classic Marshall design, with amp-like dials for controlling volume, bass and treble and a brushed metal button for source selection between wi-fi, Bluetooth and aux sitting on the top.View Deal

Sonos deals

Sonos Playbase wireless soundbase $699 $559 at Amazon

The Playbase is simple, stylish and will beat the sound from most TVs hands down. Connect it to a multi-room system and even add it to a full 5.1 setup. And now you can save 20%. View Deal

Sonos Sub subwoofer $699 $599 at Amazon

The wireless Sonos sub delivers deep bass to enhance any Sonos cinema system built around a Playbar, Playbase or Beam.

Apple deals

What is Cyber Monday?

The term 'Cyber Monday' was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday.

Consumer electronics is unsurprisingly one of the most popular product categories, alongside groceries and clothing. Last year, the Amazon Echo Dot, Bose noise-cancelling headphones and Apple AirPods were among the best-selling tech products in the US.

The Cyber Monday shopping event shows no sign of slowing down either, with online and high-street retailers promising another year of big discounts on a wide range of products.

How long will Cyber Monday last?

Well, Black Friday is of course strictly 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime Day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers.

For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites.

The Cyber Monday deals inevitably stretch out into the rest of the week ('Tech Tuesday', anyone?). We wouldn't put it past retailers like Amazon to run a week of deals each for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Are Cyber Monday deals as good as Black Friday deals?

In the US, Cyber Monday is now more popular than Black Friday. For that reason, the Cyber Monday deals tend to be stronger.

There are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers. Luckily that's where our service will come in; we're handpicking the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash. If you don't see it on this page, chances are it's not worth your time.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be a premium pair of wireless headphones, a discounted OLED TV or a great pair of stereo speakers. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and where has the best Cyber Monday price.