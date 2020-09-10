Tuscan Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the Formula One in 4K

Formula One is back with the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix which takes place over 59 laps of the 5.245-kilometre Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello in Italy. Will it top last week's all-time classic at The Temple of Speed? Let's hope so. Here's how to watch the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix live stream – from anywhere in the world – online and on TV.

Those in the UK will need to subscribe to Sky to watch the Tuscan Grand Prix live. F1 fans in the US can stream every race live for just $79.99 per year via F1 TV Pro (don't forget, you'll need a VPN to access your account when outside of the US).

The Formula 1 Pirelli Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000 – better known as the Tuscan Grand Prix – will be Ferrari's 1000th championship race. It's also the second of three 2020 F1 races set to be held in Italy, and the first ever F1 race to be held at the Mugello circuit.

First practice takes place on Friday 10th September at 10am, followed by second practice at 2pm. Final practice is on Saturday at 11am before qualifying at 2pm. The Tuscan Grand Prix starts at 2.10pm on Sunday – but tune into all the pre-race build up from around 12.30pm.

Last week saw the legendary Monza circuit play host of one of the most remarkable F1 races in living memory. Pierre Gasly stole a stunning victory for Alpha Tauri after Lewis Hamilton took a 10 second penalty for entering a closed pit lane.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz chased down Gasly in the closing laps of the race but couldn't quite catch the Frenchman and scored a bittersweet second place. Racing Point's Lance Stroll came home in third, having blown his chances of winning with a poor restart that saw his car swamped by Gasly and Sainz.

Having re-entered the race in last place, Hamilton fought back to an impressive seventh – just two places behind team-mate and championship rival Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton's damage limitation means the six-time world champion starts the Tuscan Grand Prix on 164 points, 47 points ahead of Bottas in the race for the 2020 F1 World Championship. Red Bull's Max Verstappen drops to third with 110 points.

So after the madness of Monza, what can we expect from this weekend? No preview of the Tuscan Grand Prix would be complete without talk of embarrassment for Ferrari at their 1000th race. The Italian team are set to sport a one-off dark red livery this weekend in honour of their very first appearance in F1 way back in 1950, but recent history has not been kind to Vettel, Leclerc or team boss Mattia Binotto – can they extract enough performance from the car to avoid a repeat of last weekend's disastrous double-DNF? Will Ferrari even make it into Q3 on Saturday?

In other F1 news, four-time world champion Sebastien Vettel has signed up to the new Aston Martin team for 2021 and beyond. Vettel will replace Sergio Perez who leaves the team currently known as Racing Point at the end of this season.

"It's a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company," said Vettel.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton feels "proud" to launch his own, eco-friendly racing team in the new 'climate-aware' Extreme E racing series. The series will see 100% electric-powered SUVs racing across five remote locations to raise awareness of climate issues.

"Extreme E really appealed to me because of its environmental focus," Hamilton said. "Every single one of us has the power to make a difference." The F1 great won't be behind the wheel, though. Each race will be driven by male and female racing drivers, said to include the likes of Billy Monger and Jamie Chadwick.

Finally, it was announced that Simon Roberts has been appointed acting team principal at Williams following the departure of Claire Williams. Roberts, who joined Williams from McLaren earlier this year, will take control until new owners appoint a permanent team principal.

With a shorter season, and just nine races to go, every point counts at the Tuscan Grand Prix. Tune into the Tuscan Grand Prix practice on Friday at 10am to see F1 drivers battle the tricky Mugello circuit in glorious 4K resolution. Here's how...

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By Will Pittenger - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4503989)

Formula One F1 TV Pro season pass

Formula 1 itself offers an on-demand and live streaming service to race fans everywhere. Exactly what you get depends on what country you're in, so it may be a case of making sure you're signed up to a VPN if you're away from home.

Those in the US, for example, can sign up to a $79.99 F1 TV Pro season pass with live streams of every track session for all Grands Prix, access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios and live streams of F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup races.

There's also on-demand access to full race replays and highlights, the F1 onboard cameras, all F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup replays and F1's historic race archive too - an excellent package for petrol heads.

(Image credit: Wikipedia: By nimame - FP2:ホームストレートにて, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63334088)

Watch the Tuscan Grand Prix anywhere in the world using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based F1 fans below, but even after spending all that money on a subscription you're still not going to be able to watch the Grand Prix from another country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

There are certain territories where some or all of the races are free to air – so if you're away in Albania, Azerbaijan, Brazil, China, Russia, Slovenia, USA, the Middle East or North Africa, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Formula 1 here.

Anywhere else and you might want to get yourself a VPN instead. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the Tuscan Grand Prix live in the UK

Sky is the only place for UK viewers to watch the Formula One racing, practice and qualifying sessions all live in 4K resolution, on the company’s Ultra HD service. You’ll need to receive the Sky Sports F1 channel to enjoy all the coverage.

That comes bundled in with all the other sports channels as part of the £18 per month Sky Sports pack or you can get Sky Sports F1 on its own for £10 per month but on a rolling contract.

Build your Sky Sports package

If that all sounds a bit much, then anyone can enjoy the F1 using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now TV. Now TV is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes You can choose between a day, week or month-long pass and it’s worth keeping an eye on just how many races each one might scoop up at any one time in the F1 calendar.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

A day pass for sports on Now TV can cost as little as £9.99, with a weekly pass coming in at £14.99 for those after qualifying as well. A monthly pass is £33.99 if you want to cover two or three races.View Deal

The Sky Sports F1 HD channel is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

It’s not all a dead loss without Sky in the UK. Channel 4 has the rights to show the highlights. The free-to-air channel will broadcast qualifying highlights at 6.30pm on Saturday and race highlights at 6.30pm on Sunday.

Watch the Tuscan Grand Prix live in 4K

To watch in Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q set-top-box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. That starts at £49 per month, with a one off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It’s a fair whack but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

Watch the Tuscan Grand Prix live in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool)

For complete, all-season access to F1, Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels or Univision for the Spanish language coverage.

ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

You can get instant access to ESPN and some good deals here.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App, which is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You'll need to sign up to ESPN first, though.

(Image credit: FIA)

Live 2020 Formula One race calendar

The Formula One season usually runs from March to December 2020 with 22 races but that's all changed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Below you'll find the dates for each of the Grand Prix on the 2020 Formula One calendar so far:

13th Sept – Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, Italy

27th Sept – Russian Grand Prix, Sochi, Russia

11th Oct – Eifel Grand Prix, Nuerburgring, Nuerburg, Germany

25th Oct – Portuguese Grand Prix, Portimao, Portugal

1st Nov – Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy

15th Nov – Turkey Grand Prix, Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey

29th Nov – Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain IC, Sakhir, Bahrain

6th Dec – Sakhir Grand Prix, Bahrain IC, Sakhir, Bahrain

13th Dec – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi