Six Nations live stream: how to watch the 2022 rugby online

The 2022 Guinness Six Nations gets underway this weekend, so clear your diary and prepare to see England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, France and Italy scrum down in pursuit of the biggest prize in rugby union. UK fans can watch the Six Nations totally free on BBC and ITV – live and in HD! Make sure you know how to watch a Six Nations live stream free from anywhere with a VPN.

2022 Six Nations live stream Date: 5th February – 19th March 2022 Nations: England, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Ireland Free UK stream: BBC iPlayer / ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock ($4.99/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (CAD$20/month)

The action kicks off with reigning champions Wales travelling to Dublin on Saturday 5th February, before Scotland play England for the Calcutta Cup. Finally, France face Italy on Sunday's final Round 1 clash.

Last year, Wayne Pivac's Wales were crowned Six Nations champions after France missed out on their first title in 11 years. Can Dan Biggar lead the Red Dragons to a second consecutive Six Nations triumph, or will hot favourites Ireland come good?

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will certainly be hoping it's the latter. The fly-half will lead his side into a third consecutive Six Nations, under the watchful eye of head coach Andy Farrell. Ireland have picked two uncapped players this year: Ulster full-back Michael Lowry and Australian-born Mack Hansen.

England, last year's fifth-place finishers, will be keen to bounce back with some fresh faces of their own. The Red Roses squad features the likes of 22-year-old Harlequin Marcus Smith, who helped England seal victory over world champions South Africa last November.

Six Nations table 2022 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

France coach Fabien Galthie has named seven uncapped players this time, including prop Daniel Bibi Biziwu. Charles Ollivon, who captained France in the previous two Six Nations Championships, is out with a knee injury so there's a good chance scrum-half Antoine Dupont will skipper Les Bleus.

As for Scotland, Gregor Townsend has named five uncapped players, so expect some interesting decisions at hooker and inside centre. Will George Turner keep his number two jersey? Has Magnus Bradbury done enough to get a start against England on Saturday?

As ever, momentum is everything in such an intense competition. Only three times in 22 editions of the Championship has a team lost their first match and gone on to lift the trophy.

We'll be following the all 2022 Guinness Six Nations action live. UK fans can watch every game free on BBC and ITV. Here's how to watch a free Six Nations live stream from anywhere...

Watch the Six Nations 2022 for free online

In the UK? Every single 2022 Six Nations match will air live and in HD on either BBC or ITV. All games will be streamed on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub, making it easy to watch on a computer, laptop or mobile device. France TV's FR2 will also serve up free-to-air Six Nations coverage. C'est bon!

If you're a UK TV license holder outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. Not used a VPN? It's easy – follow the step-by-step guide below.

ITV 1 HD has the opening match – Ireland vs Wales – and will be on air from 1.30pm, with kick-off following at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday.

BBC One HD is the place to watch Scotland and England contest the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield. Kick off is at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, it's back to ITV 1 HD on from 2.30pm to see France and Italy play for the Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy.

Watch the Six Nations 2022 from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Guinness Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from anywhere – and saving you money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Six Nations, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub on your browser or device and enjoy the Six Nations live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the Six Nations 2022 in the USA

NBC Sports will broadcast every match of the 2022 Six Nations in the States. The action will be streamed live on Peacock. Subscription costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 a month (ad-free).

Peacock membership gets you full coverage of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations plus Premier League soccer, Premiership Rugby, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Six Nations 2022 | Live on Peacock for $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2022 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the rugger and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a bargain.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can stream the 2022 Six Nations free on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub using a VPN. Follow the step-by-step guide above.

Watch the Six Nations 2022 in Australia

Stan is the place to watch all of the Six Nations in Australia and the good news is that there's a 7-day free trial of Stan Sport to try out. The subscription proper starts from $20 per month.

Remember: UK nationals who are outside the UK can watch the 2022 Six Nations free on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub using a VPN. Details just above.

Watch the Six Nations 2022 in Ireland

Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle can enjoy free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2022 courtesy of RTE.

The coverage is also split with Virgin Media and is available on Virgin Media One. The Virgin Media Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch the Six Nations 2022 in Canada, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the place to catch the 2022 Six Nations in Canada, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just CAD $20 a month, which includes Six Nations games as well as Premier League and Champions League soccer. DAZN membership costs around €12 a month in Switzerland and Austria.

Watch the 2022 Six Nations in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations in South Africa, Ethiopia, Benin, Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2022 fixtures and kick-off times

All times GMT

ROUND 1

Saturday 5th February 2022

Ireland vs Wales - 2.15pm - ITV

Scotland vs England - 4.45pm - BBC

Sunday 6th February 2022

France vs Italy - 3pm - ITV

ROUND 2

Saturday 12th February 2022

Wales vs Scotland - 2.15pm - BBC

France vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV

Sunday 13th February 2022

Italy vs England - 3pm- - ITV

ROUND 3

Saturday 26th February 2022

Scotland vs France - 2.15pm - BBC

England vs Wales - 4.45pm - ITV

Sunday 27th February 2022

Ireland vs Italy - 3pm - ITV

Wales vs France - 8pm - BBC

ROUND 5

Saturday 12th March 2022

Italy vs Scotland - 2.15pm - ITV

England vs Ireland - 4.45pm - ITV

ROUND 6

Saturday 18th March 2022

Wales vs Italy - 2.15pm - BBC

Ireland vs Scotland - 4.45pm - ITV

France vs England - 8pm - ITV

Six Nations 2022 factfile

The Six Nations started in Swansea, with a rugby match between England and Wales on 16th December 1882. Fast forward 140 years and the Six Nations is the oldest and most prestigious rugby tournament in history.

The team that wins the 2022 Guinness Six Nations will be presented with the current trophy, which is made from 7kg of silver. It stands a whopping 75cm tall, which happens to be the same height as a standard bar stool.

No crowds were permitted to attend last year's tournament, but it's all change this year. It's game on with full crowds expected at London's Twickenham Stadium and Cardiff's Principality Stadium. The largest stadium in the 2022 Six Nations is Twickenham with 82,000 seats.

The Six Nations has been called off or abandoned only six times in its 138-year history, mostly during World War One and Two. In 1885, the clash was marked as 'incomplete' due to simmering tensions between England and Scotland. And in 1972, the Six Nations was left unresolved because of political unrest in Ireland.

Irish stout Guinness is title sponsor of the Men's Six Nations. Not a great surprise when you consider that Twickenham sells around 160,000 pints of Guinness worth an estimated £1 million at every single Six Nations match. Social media giant TikTok recently agreed a four-year deal to become the title sponsor of the Women's Six Nations. It's also an official partner of the Men's tournament this year.