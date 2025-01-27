Six Nations 2025: free streams, how to watch, schedule, team news

Watch Six Nations 2025 for free

The 2025 Six Nations is nearly upon us, with France vs Wales kicking things off in the northern hemisphere's pre-eminent rugby tournament with a bang on a Friday night in Paris and two-time defending champions Ireland seeking revenge over an England side that denied them last year's Grand Slam.

You won't want to miss the opening round of fixtures, so keep reading to discover where to watch Six Nations FREE live streams online (use a VPN if you're travelling outside the UK).

Six Nations 2025 live stream: Round 1 preview

You always know spring is on the way in the northern hemisphere when the Six Nations rolls back around, and the 2025 edition promises a veritable slew of big hits, devastating line breaks, rucks, mauls and everything in between.

Defending champions Ireland must do without head coach Andy Farrell for the tournament while he takes time out to prepare for the British & Irish Lions' tour of Australia later this year. Simon Easterby will be the temporary replacement and he knows the squad inside out, with addition of Sam Prendergast who shone in the autumn internationals. If fly-half Jack Crowley can rediscover his mojo, they'll go well.

France will start as joint-favourites, with captain Antoine Dupont back in the side after missing last year's tournament to prepare for winning sevens gold at the Paris Olympics. Damian Penaud is two tries short of Serge Blanco's French-record 38, while Thomas Ramos' boot continues to shine in club rugby.

England are facing an injury nightmare, with young winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso out for the tournament and former captain Jamie George to miss at least the first two fixtures. Felix Jones' sudden resignation as defence coach means question marks surround the deployment of the blitz system that defined last year's tournament, while Maro Itoje must stay fit.

Scotland approach every Six Nations with renewed hope of a first title since 1999. With Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell and Darcy Graham, they have one of the best backlines in world rugby but the pack can be susceptible to being bludgeoned into submission. South Africa's Bomb Squad and Irealnd's Cian Healey have each left wounds in recent years.

Wales will look to snap a 12-game losing streak after picking up their second Six Nations wooden spoon last year. Head coach Warren Gatland says he wants to create a “a siege mentality” in a squad that still contains big names such as Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams. Every home match will be played 'indoors' under the Millennium Stadium roof.

By beating Wales to avoid last year's wooden spoon, Italy will approach the 2025 tournament with new optimism. The Azzurri's attacking verve has been notable in the past few tournaments, with Tommaso Allan a solid presence at fly-half and Ange Capuozzo and Monty Ioane fine finishers out wide. Twenty-five years after their entry to the tournament, can the pack back up the promise outside them?

France host Wales in Friday night's opener, before Italy travel to Murrayfield to take on Scotland. Ireland vs England, the latter having denied the former a Grand Slam in 2024, brings a fascinating first weekend to a close on Saturday evening in Dublin.

Six Nations matches – round 1

All times and TV channels in UK (GMT):

Friday, 31st January – France vs Wales 8.15pm, watch free on ITVX

Saturday, 1st February – Scotland vs Italy 2.15pm, watch free on BBC iPlayer

Saturday, 1st February – Ireland vs England 4.45pm, watch free on ITVX

Six Nations 2025: Injury news

England are suffering most with Manny Feyi-Waboso, George Furbank and Sam Underhill all ruled out of the tournament, while Alex Dombrandt, Alex Coles Jamie George will miss at least two games.

Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, and Craig Casey will miss out for Ireland, but prop Tadhg Furlong is fit again to join the pack. James Lowe and Dan Sheehan are expected to sneak back into the squad by tournament start.

Scott Cummings is likely to miss the tournament for Scotland, who will also be without captain and centre powerhouse Sione Tuipulotu, who has a pectoral complaint that requires surgery.

Prominent French trio Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty and star back-rower Charles Ollivon will miss the opening match of the tournament, with Ollivon set to to be out for the season. Winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey is also a doubt for the Wales game.

Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada will be without Andrea Zambonin, star wing Louis Lynagh and Paolo Odogwu, while flanker Sebastian Negri will miss the start of the tournament.

Free Six Nations 2025 live streams

The BBC and ITV are showing every game of the Six Nations between them for free in 2025. That means you can watch every game free via BBC iPlayer, ITVX and S4C (Welsh-language).

That's also the case in Ireland with RTÉ and Virgin Media Player sharing live broadcast duties

Outside of the UK or Ireland? Use a VPN to access any local stream from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

Not used a VPN before? It's easy. Just follow our step-by-step guide...

Watch Six Nations 2025 live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular rugby union live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch your usal Six Nations live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN to stream Six Nations 2025

1. Install the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. So for Six Nations rugby, you may wish to choose a server in the UK or Ireland.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer or ITVX or your chosen streamer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Six Nations live stream!

Watch Six Nations 2025 live streams in the UK

As explained above, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations is once again shared between ITV and the BBC, while S4C will also offer Welsh-language coverage of the Wales match from each round. And all for free!

ITV is set to show every England, France, Ireland and Italy home match, while the BBC has the rights to every Wales and Scotland home match. Full schedule below.

This means its extremely easy to watch Six Nations 2025 matches free on the ITVX and BBC iPlayer websites or mobile apps – both live (with a valid TV licence) and on catch up.

Remember: use a VPN to access either service when travelling outside of the UK.

Watch Six Nations 2025 live streams in Ireland

Every game of the 2024 Six Nations is being shown for free in Ireland.

Free-to-air networks RTÉ and Virgin Media are once again sharing live broadcast duties.

That also means you'll be able to stream every game live via either RTÉ Player, or Virgin Media Player, with both services available across a wide range of devices. See the schedule above for this weekend's streaming locations.

Don't forget: Irish nationals can live stream every match free of charge while abroad with a VPN.

Watch Six Nations 2025 live streams in Australia

Streaming service Stan Sport has the rights to show every match of the 2025 Six Nations live in Australia.

To watch every game ad-free you'll need a Basic Stan package ($12 a month) together with its Stan Sport add-on (a further $15).

As well as the Six Nations, Stan Sport also has the rights to loads more international rugby, as well as other top tier sports, including Champions League soccer, Grand Slam tennis and Formula E motor racing.

Out of Australia? Use a VPN to access your local stream when away from home.

Watch Six Nations 2025 live streams in the USA

NBC's Peacock TV streaming service is showing every game of the 2024 Six Nations live in the USA.

Peacock starts from only $7.99 a month, or you can pay more to get rid of the ads. In addition to the Six Nations, you'll also be able to watch the likes of EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and lots more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Matches are also going out on CNBC, but not live. If you have CNBC in your cable package, you'll be able to watch on TV or online with your login credentials. We'd recommend checking your schedules to see when they're planning to show each game.

Outside the US? Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Six Nations 2025 live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Six Nations rugby courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2025 tournament.

Subscribers can also watch online using the its Sky Go service.

If you don't already have Sky and don't wish to commit to a full package just for the rugby, then Sky Sport Now offers weekly ($29.99) and monthly ($49.99) passes.

UK or Ireland rugby fan abroad? Live stream this year's Six Nations on your home streaming service using a world class VPN.

Watch Six Nations 2025 live streams in South Africa

To watch all Six Nations 2024 fixtures in South Africa, you'll need access to SuperSport.

If you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Alternatively, you can get SuperSport channels via the DSTV streaming platform, with plans starting from R129 per month.

Watch Six Nations 2025 live streams in Canada

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN is showing every game of the 2025 Six Nations live in Canada.

A DAZN subscription will currently set you back CA$29.99 a month or CA$199.99 a year.

As well as giving you every Six Nations 2025 match, DAZN also has exclusive rights in Canada to Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, while the serve has dedicated apps for a wide variety of mobile devices, set top boxes and smart TVs.

Don't forget: Canadian nationals can live stream matches via DAZN when overseas with a VPN.

Watch Six Nations 2025 live streams in Singapore and Asia

This year's Six Nations will be covered live across large parts of Asia by Premier Sports.

The network is set to show every game live in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly pass for Premier Sports will currently set you back $25.99, but there's a 45% discount to be had if you opt for an annual plan at $169 for a full year.

In addition to the Six Nations, a Premier Sports subscription also gives you access to Heineken Champions Cup, Gallagher Premiership, NRL, URC and Rugby Championship action.

British fan in Asia? Then use a VPN to watch the free coverage from back home.

(Image credit: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

All times and TV channels in UK and Ireland (GMT):

Round 1

Round 2

Saturday, 8th Feb – Italy vs Wales 2.15pm (ITV, Virgin Media)

Saturday, 8th Feb – England v France 4.45pm (ITV, Virgin Media)

Sunday, 9th Feb – Scotland vs Ireland 3pm (BBC, RTÉ)

Round 3

Saturday, 22nd Feb – Wales vs Ireland 2.15pm (BBC, Virgin Media)

Saturday, 22nd Feb – England vs Scotland 4.45pm (ITV, RTÉ)

Sunday, 23rd Feb – Italy vs France 3pm (ITV, Virgin Media)

Round 4

Saturday, 8th Mar – Ireland vs France 2.15pm (ITV, RTÉ)

Saturday, 8th Mar – Scotland vs Wales 4.45pm (BBC, Virgin Media)

Sunday, 9th Mar – England vs Italy 3pm (ITV, RTÉ)

Round 5

Saturday, 15th Mar – Italy vs Ireland 2.15pm (ITV, RTÉ)

Saturday, 15th Mar – Wales vs England 4.45pm (BBC, Virgin Media)

Saturday, 15th Mar – France vs Scotland 8pm (ITV, RTÉ)

Six Nations 2025 table and results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Points Played Won Lost Drawn Bonus 1. England 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. France 0 0 0 0 0 0 3. Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 6. Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0

Six Nations 2025 FAQs

Which team has won the most Six Nations? Whether you're talking about the entire history of Home Nations rugby tournaments or just the Six Nations that started in 2000, England are the most successful team. They have 29 wins in all, including seven Six Nations championships. Two-time defending champions Ireland have now won the Six Nations six times, tying for second with France and Wales. Scotland's have yet to win the Six Nations in its current iteration, but were the final team to win the tournament in its Five Nations format back in 1999. Italy, who joined the tournament at the start of the century, have yet to come close to lifting the northern hemisphere's biggest prize in rugby union.