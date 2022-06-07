Germany vs England live stream and how to watch the UEFA Nations League for free

After a lacklustre 1-0 defeat in Hungary, England travel to Munich looking to kickstart their 2022 UEFA Nations League campaign at the second time of asking. Germany, meanwhile, will relish the chance to get one over on the last team to beat them. A traditionally one-sided rivalry this may be, but that won't stop the away fans in particular from making their voices heard. The game kicks off at 7.45pm BST (2.45pm ET) and is free-to-air in both the UK and USA. Make sure you know how to watch a Germany vs England live stream for free wherever you are.

You couldn't accuse Germany of having the most difficult fixture schedule since exiting Euro 2020 with a 2-0 defeat to England, but victories over Liechtenstein, Armenia and Romania – among others – have racked up eight wins from 10 international games since last summer.

Draws in the last two matches, March's 1-1 friendly stalemate with the Dutch and the same scoreline in Bologna against Italy to open their Nations League campaign, show that Hansi Flick's side are still rebuilding. They need a result against England too.

Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry and Timo Werner make a fine front four, with Kai Havertz also sniffing a start, but defensively only Antonio Rudiger inspires much confidence in front of an ageing Manuel Neuer.

England struggled for rhythm in Budapest. Gareth Southgate's preferred 3-4-3 system failed to put enough bodies in dangerous areas in support of Harry Kane. Trent Alexander-Arnold didn't have his best game at right-wing-back. Reece James may replace the Liverpool man, despite conceding the penalty which ultimately gave England their first defat in 90 minutes for 22 games.

Bukayo Saka is a likely addition to the starting XI, whether at wing-back or in the front three, while Harry Maguire's malaise continues in defence. A game against Germany means more to England than it does to Tuesday's hosts, so expect a good deal more passion from the Three Lions than they exhibited at the weekend.

The big match kicks off at 7.45pm BST later today at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Follow our guide on how to watch a Germany vs England live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Germany vs England free live stream

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US can watch a Germany vs England live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

England fans can watch on Channel 4 (opens in new tab) which is now home to all of England's Nations League football games.

Away from home?

Watch a Germany vs England free live stream from abroad using a VPN. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details just below.

Watch a Germany vs England live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Germany vs England live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Germany vs England, you may wish to choose 'US' for Fubo Sports Network or 'UK' for All4.

3. Then head over to Fubo Sports Network or All4 on your browser or device and enjoy the Germany vs England live stream.

UK: Germany vs England live stream

Channel 4 (opens in new tab) has the exclusive rights to show Germany vs England and the rest of England's UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Three Lions' European qualifiers.

Germany vs England is also available via the Channel 4 website and All 4 on-demand service, which has apps for iOS, Android, PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, YouView, Roku, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Freeview Play, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Channel 4 is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

USA: Germany vs England live stream

Football fans in the US can watch a Germany vs England live stream free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab). Not to be confused with FuboTV's paid-for cord cutting service, Fubo Sports Network is free to watch for all, simply by navigating to Fubo Sports Network from any smart device.

Away from the US? No problem.

Use a VPN to watch the Germany vs England free live stream from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN.

Australia: Germany vs England live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Germany vs England for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Germany vs England live stream

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

Germany vs England with DAZN $20 per month

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 2

All times 19.45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 7th June

Germany vs England

Italy vs Hungary

Finland vs Montenegro (5pm)

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Romania

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg

Lithuania vs Turkey

Wednesday 8th June

Belgium vs Poland

Wales vs Netherlands

Republic of Ireland vs Ukraine

Scotland vs Armenia

Wednesday 21st September

Scotland vs Ukraine, 7:45pm