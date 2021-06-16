French Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 live from Paul Ricard for free

After a weekend without any F1 the 2021 French Grand Prix kicks off a triple-header at the stunning 5.842-kilometre Circuit Paul Ricard at Le Castellet, near Marseille, this Friday.

A rare error from Lewis Hamilton two weeks ago saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen keep the top spot in the Formula 1 Driver's Championship. Can Mercedes get the beating of Red Bull on this fun, fast track? The weather at Le Castellet is forecast to be a sunny 24°C; follow our guide on how to watch an Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in 4K and for free from anywhere.

The race weekend schedule is as follows: First Practice is at 10.30am BST on Friday 18th June, then it's Second Practice at 2pm. Final Practice gets underway at 11pm BST on Saturday, followed by Qualifying at 2pm. Then it's lights out for the Formula 1 Emirates Grand Prix De France 2021 at 2pm on Sunday, 20th June. The race will last 53 laps of the Circuit Paul Ricard.

With Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battling it out like two fire-suited prize fighters, F1 is once again utterly unmissable. The two drivers arrive in the south of France just four points apart, with Hamilton desperate to make up for accidentally hitting the 'Magic' switch in Baku – a "humbling" mistake that cost him his chance of retaking the lead of the world championship from Verstappen, who suffered a tyre failure while leading the early stages of the race. So, hold onto your hats for three back-to-back races that could leave Hamilton or Verstappen on the verge of making Formula 1 history.

The Circuit Paul Ricard, opened by pastis magnate Paul Ricard in 1970, offers sweeping, high-speed corners, pristine tarmac and plenty of room for overtaking. It returned to the F1 calendar in 2018 having not featured since Alain Prost took victory in 1990.

Follow our guide on how to watch a French Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world. Don't forget to look at the free trial options for a French Grand Prix free live stream.

How to watch the French Grand Prix free live stream

Lucky enough to live in Austria? You can watch the entire 2021 F1 season – including the 2021 French Grand Prix – for free!

ServusTV, the free-to-air station owned by Red Bull, has split the rights to F1 with public broadcaster ORF until 2023. Both channels will show the Austrian Grand Prix. Live streams of each race will be shown on either ServusTV or ORF.

Going to be outside your home country of Austria? Simply use a VPN to access a French Grand Prix live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Wunderbar!

Watch F1 anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant French Grand Prix rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are lots of VPN providers but some are more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 a month

F1 TV Pro is one of the best – and cheapest – ways to watch live coverage every F1 race in HD. Subscription costs just $9.99 per month ($79.99 a year) in the States, or €7.99 a month in France and the Netherland.

Brazilian F1 fans can also subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for the crazy-low price of R$143 (US$27) a year. You even get the option to select commentary from Sky's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

F1 TV Pro is available in 188 countries, but not the UK. If you're visiting the UK from abroad and want watch the French Grand Prix using via F1 TV Pro account, you'll need to use a VPN to access F1 TV Pro without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support should arrive this season. F1 also plans to beef up the streaming quality to 1080p at 50fps.

How to watch the French Grand Prix in 4K

Sky has the exclusive UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch the French Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q set-top-box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. That starts at £45 per month, with a one-off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It's a fair chunk of change, but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

Build your Sky Sports package

French GP live stream in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can watch this weekend's French Grand Prix on Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Now Sports pass Watch F1 in Full HD from £9.98

A Now day pass for all 11 Sky Sports channels can cost as little as £9.98. If you want to see a few Grand Prix, it's cheaper to go for the monthly pass at £33.99. The price includes a free 7-day trial of Now Boost, so can watch in Full HD with 5.1 surround sound.

Spain: French Grand Prix live stream

(Image credit: DAZN)

With Carlos Sainz Jr at Ferrari and Fernando Alonso back on the grid, Spanish F1 fans will be keen to tune into this weekend's French Grand Prix live stream.

DAZN has acquired the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel, in the company of ex-F1 driver Pedro De La Rosa.

DAZN F1 launched on 1st March 2021 across DAZN and Movistar+. You can try it free for 7 days. After that you'll be rolled on a monthly subscription.

F1 free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the F1 in Spain as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. Try it free for seven days. Cancel at anytime.

Brazil: French Grand Prix live stream

TV Band will replace Globo as the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil from 2021 onwards. The switch allows Formula 1 to launch its official live streaming platform – F1 TV Pro – in South America.

Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2021 F1 season for the ridiculously-low price of R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? Simply use a VPN to watch the French Grand Prix without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

Australia: French Grand Prix live stream

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including the French Grand Prix.

Streaming platform Kayo Sports carries Fox and offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial. After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every race, plus a free F1 live stream of the upcoming Australian Grand Prix in November.

Germany: French Grand Prix live stream

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 races this season, including a 2021 French Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will question why their French and Dutch neighbours can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month, and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

USA: French Grand Prix live stream

For complete, all-season access to F1 Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels (or Univision for Spanish coverage).

ESPN will carry live coverage of every session to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

You can get instant access to ESPN and some good deals too.

Live streaming is available via the ESPN App, which is available on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire Tablets, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku. You'll need to sign up to ESPN first, though.

The American and Mexican grand prix races (as well as a repeat of the Monaco Grand Prix) will be broadcast on ABC for free. Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can try a top streaming service such as FuboTV for free.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes ESPN, and get the first month for just $10. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch F1 racing on Sling TV $10 first month offer

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Orange package, including the F1 on ESPN, with a superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $64.99 a month

Fubo TV is one of the of the biggest and best sports streaming services in the US. It carries ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a great watch to stream the 2021 F1 season in full. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. There's no lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

Russia: French Grand Prix live stream

Keen to see Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin drive for Haas at the 2021 French Grand Prix? Good news: the 2021 F1 season will be shown free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Nostrovia!

Italy: French Grand Prix live stream

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pit lane reporting, while the likes of Jacques Villeneuve do the business in the commentary box.

Don't fancy taking out an expensive Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can get a French Grand Prix live stream via Sky Italia's Now TV app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Japan: French Grand Prix live stream

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for a few seasons now, and will serve up a French Grand Prix live stream this weekend. The service delivers live coverage of every race of the 2021 season and stats galore, making it a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY WINNER 26-28 March Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit Bahrain Lewis Hamilton 16-18 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Imola Italy Max Verstappen 30 April 2 May Portuguese Grand Prix Portimão Circuit Portugal Lewis Hamilton 7-9 May Spanish Grand Prix Catalunya Circuit Spain Lewis Hamilton 20-23 May Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Circuit Monte Carlo Max Verstappen 4-6 June Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku street circuit Azerbaijan Sergio Perez 18-20 June French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard France 25-27 June Steiermark Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2-4 July Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 16-18 July British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 30 July - 1 Aug Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 27-29 Aug Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 3-5 Sept Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort Netherlands 10-12 Sept Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale Monza Italy 24-26 Sept Russian Grand Prix Sochi International Street Circuit Russia 1-3 Oct TBC TBC TBC 8-10 Oct Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit Japan 22-24 Oct US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas United States 29-31 Oct Mexico Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 12-14 Nov Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 19-21 Nov Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit Australia 26-28 Nov Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 3-5 Dec Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE