F1 live stream: how to watch Formula One anywhere in the world

Could this be it? Hint: Yes. Lewis Hamilton looks set to win his sixth World Championship at the US Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton has a 74-point lead on his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, who sits in second place. With just three races to go, there are only a maximum of 78 points on the table. It takes little analysis to see that the Briton doesn't have much to do to complete the job.

Still, there should be lots of quality action in Austin. There's plenty of space on the 5.513km Circuit of the Americas for burning past opponents. As last year's US Grand Prix showed, it's quite possible to recover from a bad start or poor qualifying if a driver has his A-game on.

The title will make a hat-trick for Hamilton with wins in both 2017 and 2018 and there'll be a huge motorsports mad crowd to celebrate with him, all entertained by the Imagine Dragons and Pink playing live, if not by the drama of the contest.

All the while, in the background to the conclusion of the 2019 season, the FIA has unveiled plans to revamp the rules for 2021 to make the sport more competitive. The highlights of the proposed changes include a £135m budget cap for teams (excluding driver salaries) and aerodynamics laws to reduce 'dirty air' for chasing cars.

The three top teams were up in arms but seem to have accepted the change for the time being.

Want to get your stream on and tune into the US Grand Prix? Here’s how you do it in engine-growling surround sound and 4K style.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch Formula One anywhere in the world using a VPN

We'll look at the TV and live stream options for UK and USA-based F1 fans below, but even after spending all that money on a subscription you're still not going to be able to watch the Grand Prix from another country.

There are certain territories where some or all of the races are free to air – so if you're away in Albania, Azerbaijan, Brazil, China, Russia, Slovenia, USA, the Middle East or North Africa, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar.

Anywhere else and you might want to get yourself a VPN instead. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) can spoof an IP address which is local to the server you’d like to access. That way your service provider will think that you’re in the correct country to do so and allow you to watch the F1.

VPNs are also as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. They encrypt the data passing between you and the server, so that the information remains private.

So, whether you want to watch live motorsport, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then a VPN is well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the race. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Formula 1 here .

(Image credit: Wikicommons)

Watch Formula One live in the UK

Sky is the only place for UK users to watch the Formula One racing, practice and qualifying sessions all live in 4K resolution, on the company’s Ultra HD service. You’ll need to receive the Sky Sports F1 channel to enjoy all the coverage.

That comes bundled in with all the other sports channels as part of the £23 per month Sky Sports Complete Pack. If the F1 is all you care about, Sky is currently offering a deal to pay £10 (usually £18) per month instead to add just Sky Sports F1 to your contract.

The Sky Sports F1 HD channel is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £72 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

It’s not all a dead loss without Sky in the UK. Channel 4 has the rights for the highlights of the F1 race and the F1 qualifiers which air a few hours after the end of the sessions. It’s also licensed to show the British Grand Prix live and in full. You can tune into the coverage in HD on Channel 4 and on the Channel 4 website.

Better, if not free, though, is the pay-per-view option from Now TV. Sky’s on-demand service offers a Sky Sports pass with access to live Sky Sports coverage of the Formula 1. You can choose between a day, week or month-long pass and it’s worth keeping an eye on just how many races each one might scoop up at any one time in the F1 calendar.

Now TV Sports day passes from £8.99 A day pass for sports on Now TV costs £8.99, with a weekly pass coming in at £14.99 for those after qualifying as well. A monthly pass is £33.99 if you want to cover two or three races.View Deal

Watch Formula One live in 4K

To watch in Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q 2TB set-top-box and as well as the Sky Experience multi-room subscription. That totals out at £55 per month, with a one off payment of £70 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It’s a fair whack but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch Formula One live in the USA

Formula 1 fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch the some of the top class motorsports action for free. ABC has the rights to air the US, Mexico and Canadian Grand Prix live, with the Monaco Grand Prix shown in full but after the event.

For complete, all-season access to F1, Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels or Univision for the Spanish language coverage.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live Formula One race calendar

The Formula One season runs from March to December 2019 with 21 races in all. Below you'll find the dates for each of the remaining Grand Prix on the 2019 Formula One calendar.

3rd November – USA Grand Prix

17th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

1st December – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix