Coventry City vs Derby County live stream and how to watch free Championship football

Derby County will remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table even if they come away with all three points from their visit to Coventry tomorrow. It's been a reasonable start to the season for the Rams so far but their points deduction weighs heavy. As for Coventry, there's all to play for. It's fourth spot and looking up. This is no time to be losing momentum. Make sure you know how to watch a Coventry City vs Derby County live stream wherever you are in the world.

Sadly Coventry City vs Derby County is not on TV in the UK but those in Australia can tune into a Coventry vs Derby free live stream on Kayo Sports. Just make sure to use a VPN if you're an Australian abroad.

Coventry vs Derby live stream Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Location: Ricoh Arena, Coventry Free trial: Kayo (AUS) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ AUS stream: Kayo UK: Not on TV

Wayne Rooney's side haven't looked too bad on the pitch so far. Without the 12 points lost for the club going into administration, Derby would be in a not-too-terrible 16th position and looking towards steadying the ship and Championship safety. Instead, they'll need at least two more wins to start climbing the table.

Coventry boss Mark Robins has an altogether more pleasant manager's headache to deal with, with four fit and in-form strikers ready to play. It's the goals against column where more work is needed, though. The Sky Blues have a goal difference of just three. The three sides above them have that stat in double figures.

It's a 3pm BST kick-off (10am ET) on Saturday. Read on to find out how to watch a Coventry vs Derby live stream wherever you are in the world.

Coventry vs Derby free live stream

Those in Australia can tune into the Coventry vs Derby live stream on Fox Sports for free with the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. A Kayo subscription costs just AU$25 per month for access on two devices. New users get a 14-day free trial. Cancel at any time.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Kayo Sports Coventry vs Derby live stream Kayo Sportsfree 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including the Coventry vs Derby. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch a Coventry vs Derby live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Coventry vs Derby rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

here are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Express VPN Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. View Deal



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Coventry vs Derby, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sport.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Coventry vs Derby stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: Coventry vs Derby live stream

ESPN is the Championship rights holder in the US. You can catch Coventry vs Derby on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the EPSN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to ESPN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

UK: watch a Coventry vs Derby live stream

Sadly, Coventry City vs Derby County will not be televised in the UK.

Australian citizens in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the Coventry vs Derby live stream on Kayo Sports.