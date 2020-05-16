Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke live stream: how to watch the Bundesliga in 2020

The Bundesliga will return on Saturday 16th May and the biggest game of the weekend is undoubtedly the Revierderby - Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke. Like all games in Germany right now, this battle between second and sixth will be played behind closed doors. All the more important to know how to watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke live stream on TV wherever you are.

The game kicks off at 2.30pm (BST) and will be aired by BT Sport in the UK and Fox Sports in the States but you don't need to be a subscriber to one of those services to get a piece of the live action from the Signal Iduna Park.

Bayern Munich are currently top of the Bundesliga but, with only four points over Borussia Dortmund and plenty of fixtures left, there's still everything to play for.

The game against Schalke will be far from easy, though, especially without the Yellow Wall behind them. What's more Lucien Favre's team will be without normal starters Emre Can, Marco Reus and Axel Witsel but there's still plenty to look out for with both Jadon Sancho and the goal-scoring Erling Haaland good to go. It's likely that Thorgen Hazard will come in as the third prong of a front three. The Belgian will be looking to add to his very respectable season tally of five goals and 10 assists.

Schalke are unlikely to threaten the top four, currently 12 points off the mark, but if they can keep their heads above the chasing pack, there's a spot in the Europa League for them for next season.

Ex-Huddersfield boss, David Wagner has turned Schalke into a canny and skillful opponent. Watch out for the runs of attacking midfielder Amine Harit. There'll be no glimpse of one-time Spurs defensive midfielder Benjamin Stambouli, though. The Frenchman did not train with the group. On loan Evertonian Jonjoe Kenny should make an appearance at full-back.

It could be headed for a very interesting finish in Germany in 2020, quite possibly topping last season when Bayern just managed to edge Dortmund to the title on the final day.

Munich still have to face Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park, which looks like it could end up being the decider, but in a league that's normally competitive until the death, the curveball of this extended break adds yet another fascinating angle of unpredictability.

Below we have all the information on how to catch the action throughout the remainder of the campaign, whether you want it on your TV, laptop, smartphone or tablet. So scroll down and enjoy one of the most exciting leagues in world football.

Watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke live stream from outside your country by using a VPN

(Image credit: Wikicommons: Steffen Flor)

You can scroll down to find out how to access Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke live streams in the UK and USA, but if you're trying to access the match while stuck outside your country, this is still going to be a problem. Streams from abroad will be geo-blocked, meaning the service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of that country.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Bundesliga football here.

Watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke live stream in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to catch last season's top seven as they take on the rest of Europe. A free live stream will also be available on Betfred to those signed up and with real money in their accounts.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up as a new customer for BT TV and internet for £47.99 per month to enjoy the Bundesliga in 4K.

Add all BT Sport channels to BT TV for £15/month

All four BT Sport channels can be yours for just £15 per month if you're already a BT TV customer. Best of all, it's a one-month rolling arrangement, so you're not tied into any long-term contracts.View Deal

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining Bundesliga games live for the rest of the season.

BT Sport on Sky TV for £30 per month

You can add the four main BT Sport channels to your Sky TV package as a one-month rolling contract. There's no access to the 4K service but you can still enjoy the Bundesliga in Full HD.View Deal

BT Sport on Virgin Media from £18 per month

Add all five BT Sport channels to your Virgin Media subscription including access to the 4K UHD experience. If you log into your Virgin Media account, you may also find that there are special offers available to you which could reduce the price even further.View Deal

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

Those in the USA wishing to watch a Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke live stream will need access to Fox Sports, which will show as many six live games across its channels each match week.

Those with cable can buy the network in to watch at home on their TV, online or on the Fox Go app for smartphone and tablet.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to one of the sports steaming sites listed below to gain access to Fox Sports alongside a range of other channels, ideal for those seeking coverage of multiple leagues.

Many of the service below also offer a free 7-day trial or longer. Well worth a go for a quick weekend of free Bundesliga live football.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV

All times shown in BST. Games shown live by BT Sport unless otherwise stated.

Matchweek 26

Saturday 16th May

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 - 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin - 2.30pm, BT Sport 3

FC Augsburg vs Wolfsburg - 2.30pm, BT Sport Extra 1

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn - 2.30pm, BT Sport Extra 2

RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg - 2.30pm, BT Sport 2

Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach - 5.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 17th May

FC Cologne vs Mainz - 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich - 5pm,. BT Sport 1

Monday 18th May

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen - 7.30pm, BT Sport 1