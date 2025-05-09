The Sony A80L hits its lowest ever price, but this alternative OLED TV is better and cheaper

Sony's A80L is one of the best OLED TVs on the market.

It has a lot going for it. We gave it five stars, crowned it a What Hi-Fi? Awards winner in 2023, and right now it's at its lowest ever price of £1000 at Hughes.

Despite all this, we heartily recommend that you don't buy one.

Instead, you should go for the 55-inch LG C4. Not only is it newer and better, but right now it's also cheaper – just £895 at Amazon, to be exact.

We've reviewed a fair few LG C4 models — and each one has been a total pleasure. With the 65-inch LG C4 and 48-inch LG C4 both five-star sets, it's safe to say when it comes to the 55-inch model, you won't be disappointed in what you get in comparison.

LG’s C-series of step-down OLED TVs are solid performers, no matter the size. And for the 55-inch, you're getting a stunning upgrade from LG's C3 that includes four HDMI 2.1 ports, a lack of HDR10+ but support for the far more important Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 formats.

And for gamers, it's a flawless offering. Most noteworthy is the support for 4K/144Hz signals and full Nvidia G-Sync VRR certification. Sure, that's hardcore gaming territory, but they're helpful no matter your ability and dedication.

Add to that support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM across all four of its HDMI 2.1 sockets, Dolby Vision gaming, HGiG for more accurate HDR game performance and the Game Optimiser menu for quick access to gaming features, and you're looking at one of the best gaming TVs on the market.

When it comes to picture quality, we praised the 65-inch model for: "Big improvements to brightness and sharpness [that] make for an image with lots of pop and dynamism, and the rich tone and vibrant colours are a delight – but LG has tempered all of this with realism, consistency and authenticity."

So, waste no time in taking this deal to the checkout for just £895 at Amazon. But hurry, it may be deal right now, but it won't stick around forever.

