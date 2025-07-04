The five-star Sony A80L is tempting at under £1000, but I'd go for this better OLED TV deal instead

Whenever we spot a deal on the excellent Sony A80L, we want to make sure you're the first to know about it. Thanks to a new deal, you can pick up the five-star 55in A80L at Amazon for only £949.

That's a huge saving over its original £2399 price when we first tested it two years ago. But we don't recommend buying it.

The Sony might be one of the best OLED TVs on the market and a What Hi-Fi? Award winner, but right now we think you should go for the LG C4 instead. Not only is the LG TV newer and better, but it's also the same price.

You can snap up the LG C4 55-inch TV right now for only £949 at Amazon. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but even at this price we think it's an OLED TV deal that's too good to miss.

Save 21% LG 55-inch C4 OLED TV: was £1,199 now £949 at Amazon Total transparency: we've not reviewed the 55-inch model, but we absolutely loved the 65-inch version of the LG C4, so much so that we gave it a full five stars. 55- and 65-inch TVs also tend to perform almost identically, so we're confident about recommending this LG deal. You can expect a punchy and vibrant picture that is also balanced and cinematically accurate, plus great gaming specs.

We've reviewed a fair few LG C4 models — and each one has been a total pleasure. We gave both the 65-inch LG C4 and 48-inch LG C4 five stars in our reviews, so it's safe to say that when it comes to the 55-inch model, you won't be disappointed in what you get.

LG’s C-series of step-down OLED TVs are solid performers, no matter the size. And for the 55-inch, you're getting a stunning upgrade from LG's C3 that includes four HDMI 2.1 ports, a lack of HDR10+ but support for the far more important Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 formats.

And for gamers, it's a fantastic offering. Most noteworthy is the support for 4K/144Hz signals and full Nvidia G-Sync VRR certification. Sure, that's hardcore gaming territory, but they're helpful no matter your ability and dedication.

Add to that support for 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM across all four of its HDMI 2.1 sockets; Dolby Vision gaming; HGiG for more accurate HDR game performance; and the Game Optimiser menu for quick access to gaming features – and you're looking at one of the best gaming TVs on the market.

When it comes to picture quality, we praised the 65-inch model for: "Big improvements to brightness and sharpness [that] make for an image with lots of pop and dynamism, and the rich tone and vibrant colours are a delight—but LG has tempered all of this with realism, consistency, and authenticity."

So, waste no time in taking this great LG C4 deal to the checkout for £949 at Amazon. But hurry, this deal won't stick around forever.

