Calling all movie fans who love a TV with 'as the director intended' picture quality. We've found a quite frankly ludicrous deal on the Panasonic W90A, which means you can snap up the set for just £449 at Richer Sounds.

Not only is this a £750 discount on the launch price, but it's also back down to the record-low price that we've seen before. We tested it at £699 and gave it a respectable four stars.

Despite missing out on a place in our much-coveted list of the best 55-inch TVs, this is still a TV that produces rich, authentic colours, a solid, three-dimensional picture and reliable motion handling. All of this, and more, makes it one of the best Panasonic TVs on the market.

Save £750 Panasonic W90A 55-inch TV: was £1,199 now £449 at Richer Sounds If you want a TV with a natural and expertly balanced picture, then the Panasonic W90A delivers in almost every meaningful way. It also ships with the highly rated Amazon Fire TV operating system, which keeps you connected to all your favourite apps. A 63% discount brings it back down to its lowest price ever. Four stars

This is a pleasingly balanced performer from the Japanese home cinema giant. In our Panasonic W90A review, we were happy to praise it for its rich, authentic colours, three-dimensional picture and reliable motion handling.

Sure, it doesn't feature the fancy Mini LED backlighting of its rivals, but its Full Array Local Dimming LED backlight is so well controlled that it isn't embarrassed when faced with Mini LED rivals.

Packed with features, the W90A runs on the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II chip, supports all four of the current TV HDR formats – HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision – and there's Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive, too.

For gamers, there's an impressive feature set, including 4K/144Hz maximum refresh rate, VRR and ALLM support, as well as Dolby Vision gaming.

There are just two HDMI 2.1 ports on board, with one doubling as the set's eARC, but at this price, that's more than acceptable.

At just £449 at Richer Sounds, this is a huge saving on a really solid performer to which we awarded a respectable four stars. Consider this quite the bargain.

MORE:

Read our full Panasonic W90A review

These are the best TVs you can buy right now

And here are the best TV deals