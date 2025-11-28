The 48-inch LG C5 is seeing a massive discount this Black Friday and has crashed to its lowest price ever

Black Friday is officially here! That means if you have been wanting to buy a top-notch OLED TV at a bargain price, this could be the best time to do it.

But choosing which model to go for can be difficult, especially since most OLEDs don't come cheap. Luckily, we have spotted a deal that could make you decision a little easier.

The excellent 48-inch LG C5 is down to just £849 at Peter Tyson, lopping £550 off its original price. That's the lowest price we have ever seen on this five-star model. To get that saving, you will need to be a VIP member at the retailer, but it is free and easy to sign up.

LG’s small OLED is a solid option for movie lovers with its rich and immersive picture, especially if you’re short on space.

The 48-inch C5 is the latest mid-range OLED in LG's C-series line-up featuring in both our best TVs and best OLED TVs buying guides.

So what makes this model so special? First off, its picture performance is "superbly competent" which makes it an OLED TV well worth considering.

In our review, we praised the picture for being bright and, once we fiddled around with the settings, found Filmmaker Mode, with the lowest Cinematic Movement option on, sharpening and judder reduction off and dynamic tone mapping on, to be the best set-up.

The set's sound performance isn't quite as impressive as its picture, though. That is why we strongly recommend investing in a separate sound system to give you the best home cinema experience.

The C5 features a near-identical feature set as its predecessor, the LG C4, which is particularly impressive considering its small size.

With four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling 4K/165Hz signals (as well as the 4K/120Hz that current consoles max out at, of course), one of which doubles as an eARC port, plus VRR and ALLM.

And a welcome inclusion for gamers, there's also support for Dolby Vision gaming and a peerless HGiG setting. Plus, LG’s webOS 25 software runs the show and is fairly similar to the version we saw on the older C4.

It's worth noting that another brilliant 48-inch OLED can also be found at an impressive discount this Black Friday if you are looking to expand your options. Samsung's S90F is currently available at Amazon for £805, saving you £695.

Still, this deal on the LG C5 is a great option, especially at its lowest price ever.