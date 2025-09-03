If you're on the hunt for a new OLED TV, no doubt you've found yourself taking a look at the five-star LG C5.

As one of the best OLED TVs that we've tested this year, we're more than happy to recommend it. But what makes us even happier is finding it at its lowest-ever price.

And right now, for just £1349 at John Lewis, the 55-inch LG C5 can be yours for a massive saving of £550.

It'll look like £1499 at first glance, which is already a great price, but by using the code 'SPENDSTRETCH150' at checkout, you'll get an extra £150 off.

LG OLED55C5: was £1,900 now £1,349 at John Lewis The five-star LG OLED55C5 delivers a rich, punchy and crisp image that's easy to enjoy alongside a thorough feature set that makes it one of the best OLED TVs we've tested. Now, you can secure it while making an excellent saving – just over £550 off using the code 'SPENDSTRETCH150'.

The 55-inch LG C5 is the latest mid-range OLED from the Korean tech giant's C-series line-up.

And after testing the 55-inch and 48-inch sets, we called it "the best new OLED for most people right now", featuring in both our best TVs and best OLED TVs buying guides.

While it lacks a fourth generation OLED panel, as found in its five-star LG G5 sibling, and seemed like a minor upgrade on last gen's C4, we found it to be an improvement nonetheless with higher peak brightness and much improved white detail.

Visually, the small amount of additional brightness makes the picture pop more than before, and colours are incredibly rich and vibrant while still being balanced and cinematically accurate.

The C5 also features a near-identical feature set as its predecessor with four full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling 4K/165Hz signals (as well as the 4K/120Hz that current consoles max out at, of course) with VRR and ALLM.

And if you're a gamer, that's great news, as is support for Dolby Vision gaming and a peerless HGiG setting.

The sound quality though is far less impressive, but considering how often we say this about OLED TVs of this stature, we're not totally surprised. Of course, this can be easily fixed by budgeting for a soundbar or speaker system.

With a new OLED TV, of course, comes a hefty price tag. But, even after we found out how much it cost when we first tested it (£1900), we had no trouble recommending it.

Seeing it available for £1349 at John Lewis though is an unbelievable price and makes this set even easier to wholeheartedly recommend to anyone in the market for a great new TV.

