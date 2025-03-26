LG's budget OLED TV is even cheaper than before – but there are ‘only 7 left in stock’

The LG B4 photographed on a white shelf with a tree-lined road on the screen
We have been keeping our eyes on the deals on offer for the Amazon Big Spring Sale like a tech-obsessed hawk, and we have found this LG OLED TV at its lowest ever price.

You can now get the LG B4 for £523 at Amazon, knocking £376 off its original price. This is LG's cheapest OLED TV from the 2024 range, and we have seen its price drop steadily since its release. OLED TVs often cost much more than this and although this is LG's entry-level model, this is a deal worth considering.

Amazon says that there are only seven of the TVs left in stock at the time of writing, so if you want to get your hands on the LG B4 for this very reasonable sum, now may well be the perfect time.

LG OLED48B4 was £899now £523 at Amazon (save £376)

LG's B-series OLED range has paired performance and value for a long time, however, the B4 is the first time you can buy it in a 48-inch screen size. It's perfect for those with smaller living rooms, or gamers who want an OLED monitor with all the trimmings that fits on a desk.

Note that we haven't reviewed the B4, however, based on our review of 2023's B3 OLED and the Award-winning 48-inch C4, we have it on good authority that this B4 should impress. LG has a consistent track record for delivering excellent picture quality and impressive features across its OLED lineup, and the B4 is (on paper) no exception.

Getting the benefits of OLED, including pixel-level lighting control and supreme contrast, at this price is a rare treat. You can expect perfect black levels thanks to the OLED panel technology and, while this isn't one of LG's brighter OLED Evo panels, LG promises that it will "shine with lifelike colours".

The B4's feature set is where it truly excels, as LG gave it a major overhaul for 2024. First and foremost is the upgraded chipset, LG's Alpha 8 AI Processor to be exact, which drives a host of picture and sound-enhancing features. This includes the ability to intelligently tweak the settings to best suit the content you're watching, as well as adapting the sound based on your environment.

Gaming performance also gets a major boost, thanks to the inclusion of four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets, up from two on the previous generation model. They can all handle 4K/120Hz signals with VRR and ALLM, while LG's excellent Game Optimiser feature sports a handy menu system that allows you to quickly adapt settings and see crucial information such as frame rate at a glance.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a better gaming display with these credentials, alongside the built-in webOS streaming platform, HDMI eARC socket for pairing external sound systems and promised four years of software updates. You also get the benefit of Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support, which is scarcely found in the realm of gaming monitors.

And, while 48 inches might be stretching the limits of desktop display sizes, you can certainly get away with it being a monitor-style display if you have a sturdy and spacious desk.

Amazon's deal that drops the B4's price to £523 is a seriously tempting offer; don't hesitate if you're after a compact OLED at a bargain price.

