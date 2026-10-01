How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2026: live stream F1 race from anywhere

A late, late addition to the 2026 F1 calendar after the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix had to be cancelled due to the US and Israel's military campaigns across the middle east, this eerie edition of the race is instead being staged at Sepang International Circuit, which was home to the Malaysian Grand Prix from 1999 to 2017.

Find out as we show you how to watch Bahrain Grand Prix live streams for free from anywhere in the world.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 free stream

Austria: Servus TV (FREE)

Luxembourg: RTL Play (FREE)

Belgium: RTBF Auvio (FREE)

Blocked? Watch your Bahrain GP stream with a VPN

Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 Schedule

(All times BST)

Saturday, 3rd October

5.30am – Practice 3

9am – Qualifying

Sunday, 4th October

8am – Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 Preview

Despite being held more than 6,000km away from Sakhir, in Kuala Lumpur, the race has retained its original branding because it's still being largely funded by the Bahraini government. Nothing to see here. In the words of the dog from that meme, "Everything is fine."

Contributing to the sense of weirdness is the sublime form of George Russell. He cut the gap to Kimi Antonelli from 81 to 66 points last weekend by delivering his best display of the season. The Mercedes man took pole and led every lap in Baku, whereas Antonelli had to recover from 16th to fifth after crashing in Qualifying.

Sepang, fortunately for the FIA, is a superb track, made all the more promising because it's brand new ground for 12 of the drivers on the grid. Sepang is hot and humid, the circuit's long straights, heavy-braking sections and flowing corners present a setup dilemma, and the weather can change in an instant.

The last edition of the Malaysian GP in 2017 marked a fresh-faced Max Verstappen's second ever victory in F1. He'd just turned 20, and nine years later the Red Bull man has a further 69 Grand Prix victories and four world titles under his belt. Can he pick up his first Grand Prix of the season here?

Below we'll show you how to watch Bahrain Grand Prix live streams from anywhere in the world.

Watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive, which means you won't be able to access your preferred coverage when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a straightforward but powerful app that lets you alter your virtual location and thus unblock any Bahrain GP stream – including the free coverage in Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

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How to use a VPN for any Bahrain GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for Servus TV.

3. Head over to Servus TV on your browser or device and enjoy the free Bahrain Grand Prix live stream.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 in 4K Ultra HD in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream packs. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

Need Sky? Browse today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

F1 TV Pro is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live). F1 TV Premium is available in the US.

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Sam Bloxham/LAT Images via Getty Images)

In the USA, Apple TV is showing the Bahrain Grand Prix – and practice sessions are free-to-air all season.

A subscription costs $14.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, though better deals are available to Apple customers.

Buying an eligible Apple device, including select iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac models, gets you free Apple TV access for three months.

Apple One, which bundles Apple TV with Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud Storage, starts at $19.95 per month after a 1-month free trial.

Alternatively, for a limited time the Apple Music Student Subscription includes Apple TV, and costs $6 per month.

Watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2026 live streams in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Bahrain GP too.

Kayo offers new customers a FREE 7-day trial to test the waters, after which it starts at AU$29.99 a month for the base Standard tier. For up to 4K video quality and simultaneous streaming on up to two devices, you'll need the Kayo Premium plan for AU$45.99 a month.

Subscribers can also stream the action via Foxtel Now by adding the Sports package ($30 a month).

10Play shows free highlights of every 2026 F1 race.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2026: Start Times Around The World

Swipe to scroll horizontally Session Local (MYT) ET PT BST AEST/AEDT Practice 1 Thu: 12.30pm Fri: 12.30am Thu: 9.30pm Fri: 5.30am Fri: 2.30pm Practice 2 Thu: 4pm Fri: 4am Fri: 1am Fri: 9am Fri: 6pm Practice 3 Fri: 12.30pm Sat: 12.30am Fri: 9.30pm Sat: 5.30am Sat: 2.30pm Qualifying Fri: 4pm Sat: 4am Sat: 1am Sat: 9pm Sat: 6pm Grand Prix Sat: 3pm Sun: 3am Sun: 12am Sun: 8am Sun: 6pm

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