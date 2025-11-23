Are you looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker with a clean and clear sound? Well, thanks to this great Black Friday deal, the Beats Pill is down to £89 at Amazon, more than 40 per cent off its original £150 testing price.

There was plenty to like about the likeable speaker at its original testing price, while the last time we saw it at £89 was last year. So, now it’s returned to this rate, the Beats Pill looks a very inviting proposition.

The latest iteration of the Beats Pill features a rounded outer shell and four feet on the bottom to keep it from rolling around, while a concave set of top-mounted buttons provides power and volume control.

Its impressive IP67 rating means it is well-protected against liquid and dust ingress, while you can enjoy plenty of long listening periods thanks to its 24-hour battery life. For connecting wirelessly, which you'll likely use most of the time, Bluetooth 5.3 is present, but you can also access wired playback of 24-bit/48kHz hi-res audio via USB-C.

Driving the Beats Pill is a re-engineered racetrack neodymium woofer and a redesigned neodymium tweeter, which are tilted upwards 20 degrees to improve sound projection.

We tested this Bluetooth speaker on the beach and found it “offers fantastic projection, cutting through the wind, waves and surrounding chatter with a clean, clear and overall balanced sound”. We also found its bass response was “rounded but not overbearing”, something we've pleased to find from Beats given the company's proclivity for going big on lower-end clout.

If you’re a Beats fan looking for a highly portable Bluetooth speaker with a solid sound this Black Friday, we encourage you to check out the Pill for £89 at Amazon.

