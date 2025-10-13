The five-star Bose SoundLink Max is a Bluetooth speaker we can wholeheartedly get behind, especially when it's sporting a spicy discount.

And right now, you can pick it up for just £300 at Amazon, an almost £100 saving that makes this pricier pick from the Bose line-up that little bit more affordable.

While it's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen, dropping to £299 previously, it's £1 off and it's hard to ignore such an excellent deal.

But, you'll have to be quick to secure this discount as it's a 'limited time deal' at Amazon, which means it won't be sticking around for long.

We've been big fans – no, huge fans – of the Bose SoundLink Max since 2024, giving it a five-star review and singing its praises as one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market.

Serving up a powerful, musical sound that really mixes it with the best of the them, the SoundLink Max delivers fun and force from a decently sized unit that's sure to impress.

It impresses in other categories, too, for example its design. It has a ruggedised, rubberised rectangle build holding an IP67 rating that means it's water and dust-proof. Plus, it also boasts a cute carry handle that's hugely practical.

Then, you've also got the battery life at a claimed 20 hours, depending on how you use it, and by simply pressing and holding the power button you can quickly find out how long you've got left.

This is a speaker that doesn't cut too many corners, with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support and Google Fast Pair (for Android users) all on board. And the Bose has Bluetooth multipoint, so you can have two devices connected simultaneously and switch between them at your leisure.

All of this led our expert testers to say in their full review: "It produces a consistent, exciting and involving sound which will keep you entertained for hours. Add to the fact it is great to use and rugged enough to withstand the elements, and the SoundLink Max puts itself forward as an extremely attractive package."

And while it's the pricier sibling of its SoundLink siblings, the Flex and Plus, it's also the only one with five stars from us, so we've recommended it even at its £399 price tag. And now, we can wholeheartedly recommend it at just £300 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our full Bose SoundLink Max review

Check out the best Bluetooth speakers: tried and tested for every budget

And the best speakers: budget to premium models tested by our expert reviewers