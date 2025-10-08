The five-star Sonos Era 100 still holds pride of place atop our best wireless speakers buying guide. It's a speaker we've often recommended throughout its two-year lifespan, and that recommendation only grows stronger whenever discounts appear on the horizon.

Thanks to Amazon Big Deal Days, the Sonos Era 100 is down to what appears to be the lowest price we've yet seen. For just £159 at Amazon, the five-star Era 100 can be yours, a drop of £90 from its original £249 tag.

Best Sonos Era 100 wireless speaker Prime Day deal

The five-star Sonos Era 100 holds the top spot in the best wireless speakers guide for a reason. While not quite as room filling as the larger Era 300, for size it delivers a surprisingly big, open sound with crisp and clear levels of detail and great usability as part of the Sonos ecosystem.

Feature-wise, you can stream wirelessly to the Era 100 via the easy-to-use Sonos S2 app, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect. Plus, there's Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and support for the standard AAC and SBC codecs.

If you're in the mood to splash out, you can even link two Era 100s together as a stereo pair (why not buy two?!), or take it one step further and transform the Era 100 as surround rear speakers alongside the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), Arc, or Ray soundbars.

In our full review, we said: "Those already part of the Sonos ecosystem will find the new Era 100 speaker difficult to resist, while those new to Sonos will find it a charming entry to a capable and feature-rich wireless speaker experience with plenty of extra goodies to play with."

It's a stunning all-rounder that would normally cost you £249, but for Prime Day, Amazon have dropped that down to the lowest price we've ever seen – just £159. Bargain!

MORE:

Find more home cinema deals on Amazon this Prime Day

Check out more great TV deals at Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound & Vision also has some home cinema bargains right now