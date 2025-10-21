Fyne Audio's F501E floorstanding speakers are a five-star pair that just won a What Hi-Fi? Award for their cohesive and expressive sound.

And right now, you can grab them for just £799 at Richer Sounds, a mega £200 saving on what we already considered an outstanding sound-per-pound performance at this level.

At first, they will appear to be £999, which is the same price we tested them at, but once you get to checkout, there's a sneaky 20% saving to be had. So, grab it, before it's gone!

Save £200 Fyne Audio F501E: was £999 now £799 at Richer Sounds Read more Read less ▼ Taut in the bass and capable of delivering an expressive entertaining sound, the Fyne Audio F501E floorstanding speakers are remarkably musical given their sub-£1000 price tag. And right now, they can be yours for a whopping £200 off, the best discount we have seen for this Award-winning pair.

We gave the Fyne Audio F501E floorstanding speakers a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award for being the best model we have tested priced between £500-£1000.

And right now, they are £200 off at Richer Sounds, which is amazing news since we already found them to be excellent value for money and outstanding loudspeakers at this mid-range level.

We will admit they aren’t the most stunning speakers we have ever come across – they are available only in an ash-black vinyl wrap – but what they do offer is a solid and neat build.

Where the F501E's really shine though is their overall sonic credentials. They boast an immensely musical, fun and yet surprisingly insightful sound that left us struggling to think of aspects we didn't like about them when we put them through testing.

As one of the best floorstanding speakers on the market, these are nuanced performers with a fluid and expressive manner that is fun to listen to.

In our full review, all this led our expert testers to say: “The F501E is a talented all-rounder that has a range of sonic abilities that are hard to better at this price. Partner these floorstanders with a bit of care and we think you’ll be as impressed with them as we are.”

And while we already couldn't imagine another pair beating them for this kind of money, it just got even more competitive with Richer Sounds' sneaky deal.

