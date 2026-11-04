Separates too costly? This Award-winning active speaker has excellent connectivity and insightful sound – and it's £150 off

If you're putting together a hi-fi system but space or budget are an issue, you may want to consider an active speaker, i.e. speakers with amplification built in.

That's where the Fyne Audio Cubitt 5 comes in. While it may appear to be a typical passive speaker from the outside, don't be deceived – inside those cabinets lies impressive amplification power and sophisticated processing.

Not to mention the ability to produce great sound. Sound so good, in fact, that we recently gave the Cubitt 5 a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award.

And the icing on the cake? It's currently the only Award-winning hi-fi speaker with a good discount: the Cubitt 5 can be picked up for £399 at Peter Tyson, a nice saving of £150.

The Fyne Audio Cubitt 5 are fully active, with 120W of Class D amplification per channel. The Cubitt 5 also feature Fyne's proprietary IsoFlare driver array, with a 19mm titanium-dome tweeter mounted at the centre of a 12.5cm multi-fibre mid/bass unit, which improves sound dispersion and integration between drivers.

There's a good spread of connectivity options on offer too, with RCA line level, optical and HDMI eARC inputs available on the wired front. There's an integrated moving magnet phono stage for use with a record player too, as well as a subwoofer output if you wish to improve on the already punchy bass.

There's no network streaming available if you're looking for a true all-in-one system, but there is Bluetooth support for streaming over smartphones.

The Cubitt 5 does not offer any tonal equalisation, like many of its rivals, though we found the speakers are sufficiently well balanced that these omissions don’t feel like a major issue.

"Across every input, the speakers deliver an impressively taut sound, with a vibrant, airy top end," our Fyne Audio Cubitt 5 review reads. "Bass performance is at once impactful and satisfyingly neat, considering the constraints of their size.

"We are immediately impressed by their textural fidelity, with the acoustic guitars of Adrienne Lenker’s Sadness As A Gift showcasing their animated and vivid presentation."

The Cubitt 5’s MM phono stage sounds pleasantly detailed and energetic, and will be more than enough for most people. However, die-hard vinyl listeners may want to invest in a standalone phono stage for an extra touch of dynamic sensitivity.

We would have loved to see some on-board controls and a visual volume display, but nevertheless, these speakers make up for it with an enjoyable and immersive listening experience.

If you have limited space, the Cubitt 5's compact proportions, ease of use and feature set make them an ideal choice for your home audio set-up. And with £150 off at Peter Tyson, this is a rare chance to get a saving on an Award winner.

MORE:

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